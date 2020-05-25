3D printers are at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic

On March 20, when the coronavirus situation in New York City plunged into a total crisis, Madiha Choksi was packing a taxi with two Flashforge 3D printers and as much filament as she had left.

Choksi, a librarian specializing in educational research and technology, had received an urgent email the night before from Pierre Elias, a cardiology fellow at NYP-Columbia University Medical Center. Elias desperately needed to produce more protective equipment for hospital workers treating patients with COVID-19. He hoped that Choksi, the administrator of Columbia University's 3D printing lab, could help him.

"The email was very long and really worrying," says Choksi. The edge. Normally she could help. "But I don't have printers," he recalls thinking, "and we were already on day three or four of remote work."

Fortunately, Columbia delivered its printers. "Within hours, they said, 'Yes, of course,'" she says. Choksi went to work in his department producing prototype face shields by modifying an open source design, from a company called Budmen Industries, and 3D printing the plastic visor that holds the shield and rests on his forehead with a piece of material similar to the foam. Between. She used supplies purchased from Staples to collect six units, which she then delivered to Elias a day after receiving the email from the doctor.

"He took them straight to the hospital and tested them," she says, "and he came back and said," Can we have 1,000 more? "

The United States continues to fight to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, both at the state and federal levels. Therefore, the DIY efforts of academics, hobbyists, manufacturing experts, and professional companies have rallied around hot spots for COVID such as New York City to meet the needs of healthcare workers and others in the first line of the response effort.

Some of these initiatives are highly organized and involve partnerships across state lines to obtain materials and make use of industrial-grade manufacturing facilities. However, almost everything started in people's living rooms with access to a 3D printer and the ingenuity to craft interim measures as existing supply lines struggled to keep up.

“In a perfect world, we have coordination across the country, where we have hot spots and focus resources there so that healthcare workers are protected and patients are protected. And as it disappears, we send what's left to the next location, "says James Hudspeth, an assistant professor of medicine at Boston University and a COVID response leader at Boston Medical Center.

"The shield acts as a reminder that you shouldn't touch your eyes or touch your mouth."

That ideal world is far from reality. Face shields, which Hudspeth says are rarely used in standard medical settings outside of very select surgeries and procedures, ended up being the second in demand only for face masks, which have also been in short supply. "One way people become infected is by touching surfaces and then touching the face or mask. The shield acts as a reminder that you shouldn't touch your eyes or touch your mouth, "explains Hudspeth.

The problem is that the shields are only made by a limited number of manufacturers, some national but many abroad. And large manufacturers only ship units in batches based on orders from the procurement offices of large medical institutions and state and local governments.

“We have a central supply, and some of the states have the supply. But there is no ability to dictate where privately produced or purchased things go, "says Hudspeth." States are fighting each other over these supplies, and every hospital in the country is doing the same thing. "That has left to doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers across the country striving to obtain as much PPE as they can, regardless of origin.

"The states are fighting each other for these supplies, and all the hospitals in the country are doing the same."

A face shield of the DIY variety usually consists of a molded or printed plastic semicircle visor, sometimes called a support, which is often glued to a foam piece that rests on the forehead. The unit is then attached to a long sheet of clear plastic film that sits just above the face.

Everything is held together with a rubber band or similar elastic device. It is a simple way to protect someone's face when interacting with a potentially COVID positive patient. These shields can be made cheaply, easily disinfected, and then reused. They are also not as complicated or linked by regulatory restrictions as, for example, respiratory masks.

The lack of regulations around face shields has made them an attractive option for manufacturers big and small looking for a way to get involved. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in early April that his company would produce tens of millions of face shields for California healthcare workers. , and the Apple website now features a tutorial for assembling the units.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the global response to COVID-19. We have now sourced more than 20 million skins through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

In the Pacific Northwest, Nike, which is based outside of Portland, has also reused materials and manufacturing processes for its sneakers to produce facial protectors. Countless other companies, from the Jeff Bezos Blue Origin-funded rocket team to Alphabet's life science division, Verily, are putting resources into producing emergency masks.

Efforts don't stop just on the shields, they also extend to facial masks and even fans. Razer, the manufacturer of gaming accessories, even built its own production line of automatic face masks in Singapore, equipped with vending machines for distribution throughout the city-state.

It doesn't hurt that of all the scarce PPE during COVID-19, face shields are among the easiest to produce – anyone with a 3D printer or even a laser or waterjet cutter can build a single unit out of materials basic. . "The good thing about shields is that they are easy to produce relatively quickly," says Hudspeth. "People who have larger 3D printers and a relatively basic piece of plastic that's flexible enough to bend can make a mask."

Almost two months after receiving that first frantic email, Choksi and his fellow Columbia University librarians Alex Gil and Moacir P. de Sá Pereira are now running a DIY volunteer effort called COVID Maker Response. So far, the group has assembled more than 19,000 face shields and distributed units to more than 50 institutions, including hospitals, clinics, fire departments, and other first-aid groups.

The operation now has almost factory scale and sophistication. They moved from Choksi's apartment to 92nd Street Y, a historic community center on Manhattan's Upper East Side. They have two official manufacturing partners: Newark, New Jersey, 3D print design firm Tangible Creative and Brooklyn-based 3D printer creator MakerBot.

Both companies supply the only 3D printed display to which the shield is attached. After receiving the pieces in large batches, Choksi has a group of 10 to 12 volunteers, mostly medical students, in four-hour shifts who assemble the shields and transport them by taxi or car to hospitals.

Gil and de Sá Pereira, data librarians and academics specializing in areas such as data visualization and digital mapping, have experience in rapid crisis response throughout their academic careers. Gil now handles facial protection requests and spends the entire day communicating with hospitals. And de Sá Pereira is helping to manage the operation's resources and ensuring that they are using Columbia funds in the most efficient way possible. The rest of your limited free time is spent helping other groups in the US. USA And abroad to start their own DIY operations.

"When all of this happened, the first and most important thing in most of our minds was a lack of PPE, which was quite heartbreaking in those early days," says Jason Hill, an emergency room physician at Irving University Medical Center. from Columbia. "In particular, I had a pretty crazy night during the night where I had to intubate," he says, referring to inserting a tube into his body, "in the middle of the night without one of the face shields. It was early and nobody I expected the attack to be so intense at the time, and we burned all of our stash during the day. "

Uptown Harlem Hospital Center Stephen Nicholas, a doctor who came out of retirement to help treat patients during COVID-19, watched as the shortage of PPE was turning into a crisis of his own.

"After the first distribution, they all disappeared instantly."

"I can't tell you how horrible it was," he says of the situation in late March. Her hospital began using a special emergency code, "777 Gold," over the loudspeaker when a COVID-19 patient had entered respiratory arrest and needed immediate staff attention. The "gold,quot; was telling hospital workers to wear appropriate PPE due to the increased risk of infection, but the building was burning through its cache of face masks at an alarming rate. "There were periods every 20 minutes when overhead was heard," 777 Gold "."

Nicholas, a former Columbia professor, learned of Choksi's efforts through his daughter, a medical student at the school. Gil began helping the doctor coordinate mask deliveries for his colleagues. "After the first distribution, they all disappeared instantly," says Nicholas. "The second batch was 200. I was out of those in a day and a half. The next one was 500, and that lasted about two days. "He says the EPP shortage is no longer so much of a problem now that most workers have their own shields that they can disinfect and preserve.

Hill, the emergency room doctor, also reached Choksi's group by word of mouth. As the crisis accelerated, he says, all doctors realized that acquiring more PPE as quickly as possible would be crucial to keeping healthcare workers safe. COVID Maker Response now helps supply your hospital with hundreds of these shields every week.

"Every few days, I will measure the needs of our private ERs and ICUs with some universities and we will go through and get a box of about 200 of these face shields to drop off," he says. “When I walk through the emergency room, the vast majority of people I see wear these face shields. At this point, it really seems like we have a surplus, which is a wonderful thing to feel. ”

"At this point, we really feel like we have a surplus, which is a wonderful thing to feel."

COVID Maker Response is far from the only operation like this. Choksi and Gil tell me that they have been in contact with at least three others in New York City alone, and continue to send messages from others across the country and even abroad who are interested in doing the same.

Countless groups have also sprung up in other parts of the United States, usually around schools and libraries with the space and resources to set up these makeshift factories. Some, like the Washington State 3D Face Shield Hub and the Illinois PPE network, have taken similar approaches to coordinate massive, factory-like volunteer efforts that employ people in their homes to corporate partners and universities.

"Part of our model is not to become the sole supplier of face shields," says Gil. "The idea behind this distributed base model is to help others do what you're doing so that many more distributed teams can add to some kind of impact. This is, of course, in the absence of the industry or the city intervening."

An obstacle faced by PPE-producing projects is knowing when to shut them down, as more conventional manufacturing methods continue to increase. Choksi and Gil say they still receive daily requests for more face shields, and the shortage will continue as the new coronavirus continues to overwhelm the US healthcare system. USA And his hospital and other front-line workers.

"I think we will only continue until the need subsides," says Choksi. "We are hearing about many other efforts and until we stop receiving applications, our plan is to move on. At full speed until needs are met."

For Choksi and his partners in COVID Maker Response, the willingness of their volunteers and partners to continue helping has been one of the few flashes of light in a situation that would otherwise be horrible and often grim. She says that the manufacturing community and 3D printing in general have shown that they can fill the gaps and help vulnerable communities in times of need, using their experience and ingenuity.

"I think the situation has really shown what 3D printing is capable of, which is not long-term mass production, but satisfies the need for very fast, on-demand production and highly customized items," says Dave Veisz. , Vice President of MakerBot Engineering, who now works closely with COVID Maker Response on the volunteer effort. “(COVID-19) just showed vulnerability in the global supply chain. The fact that these parts are so much needed has been revealing, as has the fact that many of these parts only come from a handful of factories. ”

Veisz says that under normal circumstances, he would simply injection-mold a mask design and spin a factory to mass-produce it. "But these things take months," he says. "It has been revealing to the general public that 3D printing can be used as an interim resource for emergency needs like this and can be used to start production of the item."

Choksi says the new coronavirus has been the kind of situation that the creative community is proud to unite to fight. "It is highly organized and mobilized, it moves quickly and it repeats itself constantly. If there is an emergency, a need for crisis response, there is an open source file available to everyone," he says. "We feel humble and grateful for putting our ingenuity and expertise into it and leaving."