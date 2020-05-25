& # 39; There really is something wrong with me & # 39;

Instagram

Boasting that he is "always in the mood" despite his age, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star says her boyfriend is like "a walking song by Luther Vandross."

Kris Jenner He has a very healthy sex life at 64 years old. Matriarch Kardashian-Jenner was candid about her bedroom activity with her boyfriend. Corey's bet in an extra scene from "keeping up with the Kardashians"joking that something must be wrong" because I'm always in the mood. "

Saying that her daughters tease her, the reality show star talked about her sexual desire while talking to her best friend, Faye Resnick. "I don't know what's going on, but I think there really is something wrong with me because I'm always in the mood," confessed the mother of six.

"My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I am a woman with hormones," she continued sharing. "So the only person I can always talk to about something is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know that she will not be the one to judge me and she will be the one to understand."

Faye responded to Kris's confession: "You are such a bad girl, I am so happy for you," adding that "Corey is the luckiest man in the world" for dating the mother. But the mother of Kim Kardashian she credited her 39-year-old boyfriend for keeping her on, screaming, "Corey is like a walking conversation Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy always and all I want to do is listen to the music … I want to put him on Instagram & # 39; I'm a damn king, right? & # 39; "

Kris continues talking about her sex life in a preview for a new episode of "KUWTK". "Sex at my age is a beautiful thing, and my girls don't understand that I'm really so lucky to have these feelings," she shares.

And true to what her daughter Kris said Khloe Kardashian He doesn't seem interested in hearing about his mother's sex life. "I love our dynamic with our mother and I would not change it for anything in the world … but does my mother share too much? I mean she is talking about her lipstick is smudged, her mojo …", the young woman of 35 years. model said on the show.

Kris and Corey have been dating for almost six years. The two remain strong despite being hit with rumors divided multiple times.