& # 39; The Outpost & # 39; will be among the first films to be released in July on COVID-19

Joining & # 39; Unhinged & # 39; From Russell Crowe, this movie starring Orlando Bloom will hit 500 theaters on July 2 as a joint venture between AMC Theaters, Cinemark and the Regal networks.

Orlando Bloomthe next movie "The outpost"It will be one of the first movies to return to theaters when it opens in July.

The movie joins Russell Crowe& # 39; s "Deranged"Among the first wave of movies opening in theaters in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, after locations around the world were closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Outpost", also starring Scott Eastwood, focuses on a 2009 attack by 400 Taliban insurgents at the Battle of Kamdesh during the Afghanistan War. The film is based on Jake Tapper's best-selling nonfiction book of the same name.

According to Variety, the film will hit 500 theaters on July 2 thanks to the bosses of Fathom Events, a joint venture between AMC Theaters, Cinemark and Regal networks, which specializes in one-night screenings, followed by a more theatrical performance. limited.

The special screenings on July 2 will also feature special performances by selected cast members and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.