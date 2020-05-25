& # 39; Fraternal Twin & # 39; by Kendall Jenner Kirby Jenner was cast at first glance at the parody show & # 39; KUWTK & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLe4cb0a2476edd089ea7461a62d92c65213% %MINIFYHTMLe4cb0a2476edd089ea7461a62d92c65213%

The entire Kardashian family, including Kendall and his mother Kris Jenner, support the Quibi series, and Kim Kardashian calls Kirby "the best-kept secret of our generation."

Kendall Jenner He has a twin brother that no one has ever met before. Kirby Jenner, the self-proclaimed "fraternal twin brother" of the 24-year-old model, is about to debut on a self-titled show to air on Quibi.

The first trailer for the eight-episode parody series was released online, featuring members of the famous family. "My name is Kirby Jenner, everyone in my family has had their own reality shows already. So when this network asked me if I wanted to do my own show, I thought, 'I don't know? I really hadn't thought about that. & # 39; But then my mother said yes, "says Kirby in the video.

"My family is full of people who do pretty important things," he introduces his family again. "My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney still has babies, Khloe is tall, Kylie does lipsticks, mom does business. My sister Kimberly is practicing to become a lawyer."

"And I think I do pretty fun stuff too," so he says, before describing himself, "I'm an amateur model, I like to skate. I'm 24 years old and I think it's time to start pulling my own weight and help with the family business. "

Kirby then appears in a confessional with Kim Kardashian, who says to his brother: "You are the best kept secret of our generation."

Speaking to E! News, Kirby teases what to expect from his show. "Well, I think if anyone has seen my family's show"keeping up with the Kardashians& # 39 ;, my program is something like that, except that it follows me, "he says." And I think I do some great things. I kind of planned a party with my sisters and got into a battle with a bird, which was crazy. Someone was injured. That was wrong. But now they're fine, so it's fine. "

When asked why he had never seen him on his family's popular reality show before, Kirby explains, "That's a question they really ask me a lot. And the truth is, it happened that way. I don't think anyone in me the family was trying to hide or keep me a secret. I've always been busy doing my thing. You know? "

Kendall and Kris Jenner executive product "Kirby Jenner, which chronicles the everyday life of Kirby, who showcases his expert Photoshop skills on a popular parody Instagram account that has amassed 1.2 million followers.

"I am excited that Quibi viewers can get a closer look at my twin brother's life and he will finally have a chance to shine in this series," Kendall said in a statement released Sunday, May 24. The first two episodes of the series premiere on Sunday.