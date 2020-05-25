& # 39; F all of you! & # 39 ;: Devonta Freeman responds to NFL retirement rumors

Devonta Freeman made clear on Monday that he has no intention of withdrawing from the NFL.

%MINIFYHTMLff8de78f12dfca295da65777698eee3113% %MINIFYHTMLff8de78f12dfca295da65777698eee3113%

The 28-year-old free agent, who spent six seasons with the Falcons, sent a deleted tweet about the matter in response to an NFL Network report that he could move away from football.

"I have 10 more years in me,quot; Freeman wrote. "Kill that fake retirement s! And by the way all of you!"

MORE: Rams players burn 10,000 calories in one day

Freeman was a monster producer for the Falcons in 2015 and 2016 before injuries and a decrease in the game reduced their market value. He ran for 1,079 yards and added 462 yards in the air in 2016. Since then, he has averaged just 4 yards per carry.

%MINIFYHTMLff8de78f12dfca295da65777698eee3114% %MINIFYHTMLff8de78f12dfca295da65777698eee3114%

While Freeman is unlikely to hold out for another decade in the league, it is likely an attractive option to add to a backfield rotation due to his passing catching abilities.

That being said, money may be tight relative to what you're looking for. A one-year contract for less than $ 5 million could be what you're looking at.

The Falcons released Freeman in March and acquired Todd Gurley as their replacement.