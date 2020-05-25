3 killed after suspected red-light street corridor crashes into car at Dallas-Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth intersection

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people died after a violent accident in West Dallas.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday along Hampton Road, near Singleton Boulevard.

According to the police, the driver of a red SUV was running on the street and a light hit the intersection. The SUV crashed into the back of a four-door sedan and that car hit two other vehicles.

Two people in the sedan died at the scene. A third person was transported to the hospital, but then died. A fourth person is being treated for injuries and is expected to survive.

The SUV driver was arrested and then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about the suspect or victims.

The intersection has been closed for hours while police investigate.