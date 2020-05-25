2 teenagers among 3 injured in Antioch night shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three people early Monday morning in Antioch, police said.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Cashew Street, where they found a 22-year-old man and 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

Officers gave them first aid until emergency teams arrived.

Both victims were hospitalized and are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A third shooting victim, another 16-year-old boy, arrived at a local hospital and his injuries were not fatal, according to police.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested near the scene and officers found the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting and the clothing discarded by the suspect when he left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information should call the Antioch Police Department's non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. Suggestions can also be sent via text message to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

