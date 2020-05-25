2 suspects wanted in Walnut Creek parking lot shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Police in Walnut Creek are searching for two suspects related to a parking lot shooting that wounded two people Thursday night. Meanwhile, a Michigan man was also arrested in the case.

According to Walnut Creek police, the shooting took place in front of the companies in the 1200 block of Newell Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Surveillance video showed two people armed with pistols in a car approaching a parked SUV and shooting at a passenger.

Police said the SUV driver returned fire on the two suspects, but hit an innocent bystander in a nearby vehicle and another vehicle in the parking lot.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition, police said.

The suspects were able to flee the scene by car. Police described the suspects as two adult men, who had covers on their faces at the time of the shooting. A reason has not been determined.

The SUV driver, identified as John Rankin, 28, of Detroit, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an unarmed vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Leonard at 925-256-3523.