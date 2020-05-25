2 North Texas teens die in single-vehicle accident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two 17-year-olds died in a car accident Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said soldiers responded to the accident just before 12:30 p.m. at CR 604 near Happy Trail Road.

Authorities said a vehicle with a 39-year-old driver, identified as Barbara Underwood, and the two teens were traveling north on CR 604 as they approached a bridge.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle "turned left just before the bridge,quot; and crashed into the railing, authorities said.

The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the two teens were from Alvarado. Their identities have yet to be revealed.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.