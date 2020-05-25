1st birthday parade for the boy whose parents died saving him during the El Paso Walmart shooting – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLf0cc143f5479eaa5a3fd7983478ee0a313% %MINIFYHTMLf0cc143f5479eaa5a3fd7983478ee0a313%

– A community in Texas gathered over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of a small survivor of the Walmart mass shooting in 2019.

Paul Gilbert Anchondo was two months old when his parents died protecting him from a shooter at a Walmart in El Paso on August 3, 2019.

Over the weekend, the boy became one, and hundreds of residents drove in a parade to celebrate the boy.

They wanted to remind him that "he is not alone," said Gilbert Anchondo, the baby's grandfather. "We want you to remember that everyone here in the El Paso area and our community are supporting you."

Relatives said the boy's mother, Jordan Anchondo, protected the baby with his body when he was shot, and his father, Andre Anchondo, tried to protect them both.

"The shooter had targeted Jordan. And Andre jumped in front of Jordan. And the shooter shot Andre, and the bullets went through Andre and hit Jordan, ”said Misti Jamrowski, Jordan Anchondo's mother, at the time.

And although it was family and friends who started putting together the idea for the parade, as more community members found out, they also wanted to help, participants said.

Eduardo Prieto, a motorcyclist who rode the parade, said that because the boy's parents were unable to be there to celebrate with him on his birthday, the community wanted to make sure his first celebration was excellent.

"It is a symbol of the goodness that came from him because he brought everyone together even more," said Joshua Hernández, another participant in the parade.

Patrick Crusius, the suspect in the shooting that claimed 23 lives, remains in custody and has been charged with 90 federal charges, including hate crimes.

