19 years old dies on IG Live; Friends dare to swim, he drowns! (Graphic)

A 19-year-old man from Mississippi died Saturday on Instagram Live, after accepting a challenge from a group of his friends, MTO News has learned. The man, J.W Rawson, was to graduate from high school in just a few days, and he had a 2-year-old son.

Here is the graphic video, warning: it contains disturbing content:

LINK TO THE VIDEO – SHOWING THE DROWN

J.W's death was caught on Instagram Live and broadcast to thousands of people around the world. In the video, JW's friends challenged him to cross a pond on Saturday afternoon. Friends promised the teen that if he managed to cross, he would give him the cash for a down payment on a car.

Minutes later, JW drowned.

Tunica County Sheriff's agents were called to a lake in Robinsonville, Mississippi, agents reported.

"If I drown, who will come looking for me?" the man in the video says before he enters the water.

The video shows the man swimming halfway when those who observe him on the shore accuse him of walking in the background, but warn that the lake falls in the middle.

Then you can hear distress calls on the video and the video darkens.

"Open your eyes, you're going to drown," you hear a person scream.

"Catch him!" others are heard screaming. "Get J.W., brother!"

Then you can hear someone calling 911 and saying "We have an emergency."

