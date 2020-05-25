112's Q Parker says he and Daron won't be in Verzuz's battle with Jagged Edge

Monday night will be the night the r & b 112 bans go head-to-head with Jagged Edge in the highly anticipated battle of Verzuz, but member Q of 112 says he and Daron will not participate in the battle.

"Dear 112 fans, thank you for the great love and support. It is amazing and we appreciate how much of your heart and souls have poured into our careers," Q posted on his Instagram. "We are simply impressed by the passion he has for our music. But unfortunately we will not be participating in the next Verzuz with Jagged Edge due to an ongoing legal issue that is not resolved."

Last year, band member Mike revealed that the group had split into two.

"Actually, the other two former members (Q and Daron) of 112 decided to go in a different direction and that's as secular as possible. They decided to go in other directions and we wished them well. But we felt it was better for us to continue with the 112 legacy, "he told REVOLT at the time.

Will they still tune in?