1,000 flags at Boston Common vets of honor separated 6 feet from each other

A thousand American flags were placed about 6 feet away on the Boston Common overnight for Memorial Day.

Typically around 37,000 flags would be placed to honor Massachusetts service members who have died on duty since the American Revolution. Organizers of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund had canceled the effort two weeks ago, but then opted for a minor effort overnight to limit the number of volunteers and bystanders amid the coronavirus pandemic, WBZ-TV reported.

Every year, @MaMilHeroes’ #HeroesFlagGarden🇺🇸 is a powerful tribute to the men and women who paid the maximum sacrifice in service to their country and their families. While the dedication looked very different this year, the commitment to honor and remember remains. pic.twitter.com/ZTooKCV0zB – Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 25, 2020

Also in Massachusetts, the beaches reopened on Monday, but with restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Beach lovers should stay at least 6 feet away while walking and place chairs and towels 12 feet away from others. Groups of more than 10 and organized games are not allowed.

"On some of our larger beaches, we've actually done one-way traffic to and from the beach. In places where the trails are narrower, we've actually divided it into an inbound and outbound side," said the director of natural resources. from Brewster, Chris Miller, to WBUR.

Beauty salons and hairdressers were also allowed to reopen on Monday with restrictions.