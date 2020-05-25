1 killed in wet SH 171 accident southwest of Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CRESSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A person died after being driven out during an accident on a wet state highway 171 north of Cresson, about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth, shortly after noon on Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 Kia Sorento was traveling south in an SH 171.

The road was wet from the rain and the Kia lost traction and started skidding, DPS investigators said.

The Kia crossed the center strip and collided with a 2018 Mack semi truck and trailer heading north.

The Kia turned and the driver of the Kia was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the large platform was not injured.

The identity of the deceased is not disclosed at this time until the family is notified.