Zachary Quinto is & # 39; & # 39; grateful & # 39; & # 39; for four years of sobriety

Star Trek star Zachary Quinto You have many reasons to celebrate today.

Taking Instagram on Sunday, the actor expressed his gratitude for four years of sobriety.

"Four-year-old sober sun-kissed selfie," wrote the 42-year-old actor, accompanying a shirtless selfie complete with a gold chain. "Thankful for today!"

Last year, Quintus celebrated his third sober year with a similar post. "When I think about how far I've come and how much I've grown and how much more I love myself … I'm really impressed," he wrote in 2019. "Far from perfect, but perfectly flawed and working every day to honor and accomplish everything. my potential. "

Celebrating his milestone, Quintus explained that before cleaning up, he had lost connection with feelings of gratitude, but said that he has since regained his appreciation for his friends, their support, and the freedom of life's journey.

the NOS4A2 The actor has rarely been shy about his fight against addiction.