Zachary Quinto is & # 39; & # 39; grateful & # 39; & # 39; for four years of sobriety

Star Trek star Zachary Quinto You have many reasons to celebrate today.
Taking Instagram on Sunday, the actor expressed his gratitude for four years of sobriety.
"Four-year-old sober sun-kissed selfie," wrote the 42-year-old actor, accompanying a shirtless selfie complete with a gold chain. "Thankful for today!"
Last year, Quintus celebrated his third sober year with a similar post. "When I think about how far I've come and how much I've grown and how much more I love myself … I'm really impressed," he wrote in 2019. "Far from perfect, but perfectly flawed and working every day to honor and accomplish everything. my potential. "
Celebrating his milestone, Quintus explained that before cleaning up, he had lost connection with feelings of gratitude, but said that he has since regained his appreciation for his friends, their support, and the freedom of life's journey.
the NOS4A2 The actor has rarely been shy about his fight against addiction.
In 2019, Quinto conducted an interview with Bucknell University professor Dr. Judith Grisel, a psychologist with a history of addiction, who wrote the New York Times best selling science book Neuroscience and the experience of addiction is never enough.
In the talk, he explained that because he found his passion for acting at a young age, his problems were not apparent until later.
"It wasn't really a big part, I didn't have my first drink until I was 17 or 18 years old," he said at the time. "And I didn't smoke marijuana until I was about the same age. I think I was involved in those things relatively normally in my twenties, I think. It wasn't until, oddly enough, I achieved a certain level of success that I started drinking troubledly."
He explained that once he was thirty, he was constantly involved in social events with open bars, and that for many he used alcohol to navigate the room.
"The entertainment industry is lousy with drinkers," said Quinto. "It's a big part of what we do. I think almost unknowingly that part of my brain got activated and turned on. So I found myself in my late thirties drinking, and smoking marijuana, I also smoked marijuana every day, more than I did it in my twenties. "
When asked how he discovered he had a problem, his response was brief.
"It was so miserable," he admitted. "The most obvious component that was missing in my life was gratitude … and I had a lot to be thankful for. That was my journey. I didn't lose everything, I didn't ruin relationships, I had what I think people refer to. a high background. But there was a day when I thought 'I can't do this anymore'. "
Fortunately for Quintus, he has found his sense of gratitude and has a clean four years.
%MINIFYHTML95c570e31024e73a0199575dac6ad7db15%%MINIFYHTML95c570e31024e73a0199575dac6ad7db16%