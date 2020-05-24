Yovanna Momplaisir claims that Nene's escapes harassed, called, and threatened her – reveals no audio!

The final part of the historic Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion aired and was the most interesting installment of all. Yovanna Momplaisir joined the ladies where she made some shocking claims and confused both viewers and co-stars.

Yovanna was revealed to be the one who allegedly had information about Cynthia Bailey's trash conversation about Nene Leakes earlier this season. Both she and Nene claimed that there was audio of the incident.

A few minutes after Nene left the meeting, Momplaisir came to clear her name. The CAU student not only revealed that Nene made her spy on women, but also stated that there is no audio.

Yovanna said the Glee student was doing everything in her power to stop her talking, including "text messages, harassment of blocked phone calls and even a dismissal and withdrawal of her lawyer."

‘In her cease and desist, her lawyer's verbiage was that she needed to destroy any alleged audio she might have about her that would portray her negatively or defame her character. I don't know where he got that information from, I've never recorded NeNe. But clearly he is afraid that the truth will come out today. "

In her fight against the 52-year-old woman, Yovanna revealed that Eva Marcille's husband, Mike Sterling, is representing her.

She went on to say, ‘It was beyond me why he really went and told the boys he had an audio when he had never actually heard one. The only reason I really didn't say anything is because I didn't know that NeNe officially threw me under the bus. "

Both Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss were confused by Yovanna's claims.

However, Nene texted Porsha to tell her that she will send her own receipts.

