%MINIFYHTMLabe75b3a06fc7b13fdfe14010302b4b513% %MINIFYHTMLabe75b3a06fc7b13fdfe14010302b4b513%

Is iOS "eye-oh-ess,quot; or "eye-oss,quot;? Is Linux "Lie-nux,quot; or "Lih-nux?" How about sudo: it's really "sue-doo,quot; for "superuser, do it!" Or has the most popular "sue-doh,quot; population won? In this article, you'll find the answers to each and several more, along with some insights on terms that aren't as clear.

Here's the background: We invited our readers last week to share examples of common technological terms that people often mispronounce, or terms about which there is widespread disagreement regarding correct pronunciation.

We gave some examples that came up within the Up News Info team to start the conversation and promised a follow-up where we would investigate the correct pronunciation for each term, including our examples and suggestions from readers, and solve the score.

As promised, we read over 450 comments, identified some interesting ideas, added some new words to investigate, and then investigated them. Below you'll find our verdicts on how to pronounce 14 controversial terms, usually derived from the creator of the thing the term refers to or the group or organization that currently maintains that thing. Most are final, but some are blurry. But we did our best to succinctly present the full case of each term.

Here we go.

iOS

Behind the scenes in Up News Info, how to pronounce Apple's operating system was the impetus to start this. It turned out that the vast majority of readers' responses gave the correct pronunciation: eye-oh-ess. But as with the Up News Info staff, there's that little subset that insists on calling it eye-oss.

According to Apple, it is incredible. Here's Steve Jobs calling him "eye-oh-ess,quot; at his final WWDC in 2011. Apple executives called him the same in earlier and later keynotes.

You may not care how Apple pronounces it, and that's fine. But if we seek to resolve the debate in the most objective way possible: it is a pleasure.

Also, if you want to know how Apple intends to pronounce some of its own product names, try turning text-to-speech on in the accessibility settings on macOS or iOS. You will probably get your answers. However, it doesn't work as well for some non-Apple phrases like Qi or Roku.

Verdict: "Eye-oh-ess,quot;

sweat

Now for our first reader introduction. From bennett_cg:

surprised that no one has raised sudo, is it sue-doe or sued?

Putty made a strong case based on what the Unix command is really short to start:

and yes sudo = sue-doo (superuser do) people who say sue-doe are missing the point.

But a lot, actually, most people say "sue-doh,quot;, "sue-doe,quot;, or else they might spell that pronunciation. By Boskone reader:

I think "soo-doh,quot; has easily won that battle. I've met a lot of people who know what "soo-doo,quot; is supposed to be, but I've never met anyone who says it that way. 🙂

A small informal poll on a forum at Linux.org found that 22.4 percent of respondents forum users pronounce it "sue-due / sue-doo,quot;, and 77.6 percent say "sue-dough / sue-doh,quot; .

Unlike the trademarks of companies like Apple, there is no official, definitive guideline on how to pronounce this. Technically, you can call it whatever you want. But here's something to think about: Robert Coggeshall co-invented the sudo command, and clearly calls it "sue-doo,quot;. Which, according to the putty note, certainly makes sense.

VerdictSue-doo

Linux

We launched this as an initial example, and although it was not one of the most discussed, much of the discussion that took place revolved around the name of its creator, Linus Torvalds, in different regions and languages.

Fortunately, there is a video interview of Torvalds clarifying the different pronunciations of his name and the correct pronunciation of the name of the Linux operating system:

There you go It is "Lih-nux,quot;.

Verdict: "Lih-nux,quot;

/ lib (and / bin)

Reader brandnewmath started this with the following comment:

I once met a boy who pronounced / lib as "libe,quot;. I know it is short for & # 39; libraries & # 39; so you can justify it, but it's not like you pronounce / bin as "bine,quot;.

The confirmed pronunciation of cmacd goes beyond the only guy brandnewmath met:

Oh wow, I just realized I absolutely do this. "libe,quot; and "bin,quot;. I can't think of any explanation, and I'm not going to stop, but now it's going to bother me.

Fritzr devised a reasonable defense of this apparent inconsistency:

but they ARE lib (raries) libe is the obvious nickname. / bin, on the other hand, is the container you throw binaries into: P

We spent a lot of time researching this this week and found … no conclusive answers. We find no example of absolute authority on this subject to speak about it. For example, we studied a lot of material from Ken Thompson (who designed the Unix file system), but we didn't find an example of him speaking aloud "lib,quot; or "bin,quot;. If we ever find one, we'll add it here, and invite readers to bring us some examples if they see them.

But without that kind of evidence, we're going to have to say that the pronunciation of / lib flies. And if that's the case for lib, it should also be the case for / bin, oddly enough.

Verdict: "Lib,quot; or "libe,quot; is fine; therefore, so is "bin,quot; or "bine,quot;, technically, but no one seems to say the latter.

Mac OS X and iPhone X

We all know someone who says "Mac Oh-Ess Ten,quot;, and we all know someone who says "Mac Oh-Ess Ex,quot;. The same goes for iPhone X. Ask someone about the latest iPhone in late 2017 or much of 2018, and you'll hear a lot of "iPhone Ex,quot;. Cue the pranks of "iPhone Excess Max,quot; next year.

People can and will call these things whatever they want to call them. Readers who responded last week were more divided on this case than on iOS. But you only need to listen to Apple talk about its products to know that there is a pronunciation expected for each.

Introducing Mac OS X at Macworld San Francisco in 2000, then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs called it "Mac Oh Ess Ten,quot;. Almost two decades later, Tim Cook announced the first Face ID-equipped iPhone that said, "This is iPhone Ten."

Apple has been consistent in its pronouncements for both since then.

%MINIFYHTMLabe75b3a06fc7b13fdfe14010302b4b514% %MINIFYHTMLabe75b3a06fc7b13fdfe14010302b4b514%

Verdict: "Mac Oh Ess Ten,quot;; "Eye Fone Ten,quot;