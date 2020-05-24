YOU. He has an important message for his fans about the murder of Breonna Taylor

YOU. He posted an important message to his fans about the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is what he had to say and see the greeting for his followers.

‘There is no way in hell that the officers responsible for #breonnataylor's murder can go free. Our brothers are already being killed on a daily basis, but the murder of our sisters cannot be tolerated! We have gone beyond the boiling point. Introduce yourself and join @attorneycrump @untilfreedom @ ju.niya @colorofchange @blmlouisville to represent the sister! #fightforbreonna, "Tip captioned his post.

A follower asked: ‘Are you still accusing your boyfriend? That needs to be addressed, "and someone replied," They dismissed the charges and let him go. Thank God he should never have been there in the first place. "

Another follower said: "It is so sad that lives are lost just to prove points! And the rights that must be done 🙌🏽❤️ RIH 'and another commenter published this:" At this point, we just have to fight because it seems that nothing has changed, it's like it's 1960 again. "

Another commenter said: I'm not sure of the scope of the law that Obama established for body cameras in the state he was in, but I do know that they had no other agencies present, which may mean they should have had cameras but we cannot continue to allow our lack of knowledge of the law to be the reason that they are always released or acquitted of charges … we have to know our given rights so that even lawyers have the standard of come up with the right arguments and they're doing their best … you know how extortion works within the system. "

A follower said to the rapper: ‘Tip, you need your own app. A platform independent of any other entity is very powerful at various levels in today's society. My company would love to work with you on the design and development of the project … #Expeditiously @ troubleman31 ".

Ad

Tip was in the limelight recently when his daughter, Deyjah Harris, shared an anxiety-related message on her Twitter account to all of her followers.



Post views:

0 0