‘World News Tonight’ is the main American newscast, ‘GMA’ leads morning programs – Up News Info

ABC Wolrd News Tonight with David Muir It ranked first in all major categories (adults 25-54 and adults 18-49), making it the # 1 newscast in the United States in terms of total viewers during the 2019-20 broadcast season. This is the first time in 24 years that News from the world tonight he has taken that trophy.

According to Nielsen's current data, News from the world tonight (9.65M, 1.96M and 1.33M) overshadowed NBC Nightly News (8.59M, 1.89M and 1.32M) for 1.06M total viewers, for 71,000 adults in the 25-54 show and for 13,000 in the 18-49 adult show.

The news program ranked No. 1 in total viewers for the fourth consecutive season. He doubled his advantage over NBC Nightly News from last season (+ 100% – 1.06M vs. 532,000) to his greatest leadership since the 1995-1996 season. Further, News from the world tonight finished off CBS Evening News (6.07M) for 3,574 million.

News from the world tonightHe led the season in the 25-54 adult demo that NBC leads for his highest news demo margin (+71,000 – 1.96M vs. 1.89M) in 24 years and ranking first for the first time in 12 years. News from the world tonight He also surpassed NBC in the adult show 18-49 (+13,000 – 1.33M vs. 1.32M) for the first time in 24 years. This also marks News from the world tonight The most watched season in 16 years.

On the morning side, for the eighth consecutive year, Good morning america has taken the award for the morning show number 1. For the 2019-20 broadcast season, GMA(3.96M) went ahead Today (3.88M) compared to last season (+ 80% – 81,000 vs. 45,000). This is GMA The largest audience since the 2016-17 season.

However, GMA closed the gap with Today compared to last season in the 25-54 adult show (-34% – 102,000 vs. 155,000), marking their closest performance in five years.

Further, GMA(3.96M, 1.12M and 783,000, respectively) expiredCBS this morning(3.01M, 744,000 and 507,000, respectively) in total viewers (+947,000), adults 25-54 (+422,000) and adults 18-49 (+276,000). This marks their biggest news demo since the 2015-16 season.