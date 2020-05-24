With spring football scrapped, Colorado high school coaches beat amid coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLd4b982461f08d8a5bfaf9f14ce3bff2e13% %MINIFYHTMLd4b982461f08d8a5bfaf9f14ce3bff2e13%

Jeremy Bennett already had enough to worry about this spring.

The 47-year-old took over the Mullen High School soccer program in February after serving as head coach of D’Evelyn High for the past 15 years. It had new schemes to install, students walking the halls to recruit and a coaching staff to get acquainted.

Doing all of this without the benefit of face-to-face contact has been far from ideal.

"It's difficult to have poetry on the move with 11 people if you don't write it down and repeat it over and over," Bennett said.

In a typical year, Colorado's prep programs would be at the center of spring football right now. First practice for many teams would have started last week, with 10-day training sessions and pad and helmet team camps spread across the state.

Instead, coaches like Bennett have been forced to conduct virtual sessions with their teams, as the Colorado High School Activities Association prohibits in-person trainings until May due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will soon be up to local school districts to decide whether or not to extend that moratorium during the summer months. Many districts have tentatively delayed a startup to July 1, at the earliest, including Mullen in southwest Denver.

"I have tried to make this as positive as possible," Bennett said. “One of the things we tell them (the players) is that no one can take this away from us at Mullen High School. With a new staff and children, we had to overcome the greatest adversity that anyone in our generation has ever faced. And when we get out of the back of this, we're going to be stronger for it. "

Of course, the coronavirus crisis has not prevented any program.

Even for someone like Columbine's head coach Andy Lowry, who led the rebels for the better part of three decades, there are many obstacles and concerns. Among them is simply connecting with students.

"The children need us, and that's what's difficult right now, is that they need us more than they've needed us and we can't be there in person," Lowry said.

Bennett added: “Yes, we want to play soccer. Yes, I want to be in the field doing those things. But I want our children to be well mentally. I want our children to know that we are there, and not just (for) soccer players. I think that as educators and coaches we owe it to the kids to make sure that they are going to be okay mentally. "

In some ways, it's almost like stepping back in time for Lowry, who started his first job as head coach at Lakewood High in 1992.

Back then, there were no 7-on-7 or spring soccer practices, and the team's camp was still a few years away from becoming an established part of the high school soccer experience.

"I think as coaches in our state, we've kept the kids busy, and perhaps too busy, over the course of the summers for the past 10 to 15 years," Lowry said. "I've been around long enough to know when we used to start in August and we didn't have all of this in the summer and we were able to prepare our children and prepare them."

That could be the challenge once again for high school coaches, if, of course, there really is a season to play.

CHSAA has yet to move a start date for the fall 2020 sports season. Golf is set to begin on August 3, and everything else is slated to follow suit next week. But CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green previously said "nothing is out of place,quot; when it comes to returning high school athletics to play during the 2020-21 school year.

There have been promising developments, including Governor Jared Polis who recently said he hopes schools will reopen this fall. However, things are likely to look a little different, and it doesn't seem like many coaches will be able to have in-person contact with athletes until July 1 at the earliest.

Jeffco Public Schools and Denver Public Schools have banned in-person coaching between players and coaches until Aug. 1, but administrators in both districts acknowledged that those dates could change as conditions change.

"I am confident that we can prepare our children in a couple of weeks as long as they do all the physical activity on their own," Lowry said. "When it comes to soccer and working with kids for any sport, coaches are quite innovative about how they can do it."

As for Bennett, he hopes that the managers of Mullen, a private Catholic school, will give their coaches and coaches the green light so that they can start working with student-athletes soon. It's not just about installing a new system, but preparing players for the rigors of a soccer season.

"You can't go from 0 to 60," he said. “How do you prepare to play soccer especially, but any sport, without being able to train your athletes? … You can do it? If they are physically fit. If not, I have some security issues. "