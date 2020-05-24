Why China's move to curb Hong Kong is just the beginning

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
China's move to strip Hong Kong's autonomy to another level was not a rash impulse. It was a deliberate act, months of preparation. He took into account the risks of international outrage and came to the reasonable assumption that there would be no significant geopolitical price to pay.

They are all long-standing tensions, but the decision to impose new national security laws in Hong Kong, without going through the legislative process for the semi-autonomous territory, shows what can happen with a rampant China, no longer restricted by fear of reprimand. international.

"There was this idea before China was cautious and tried to cultivate its soft power around the world," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor at Hong Kong Baptist University and author of "China Tomorrow: Democracy or Dictatorship." "Those times are gone with Xi Jinping."

"The United States is, in fact, pouring oil on fire, barrel by barrel," Tian Feilong, a professor of law at Beihang University in Beijing, said in a telephone interview. "Therefore, the central government is only safeguarding its own most basic national security interests."

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said Sunday that the two countries could still work together to promote world peace and stability, but he denounced those in the United States seeking US hegemony.

"It is time for the United States to give up its illusions to change China," said Wang, accusing US officials of having a Cold War mentality.

While Mr. Xi is using the legislation instead of the special forces, it is a blatant move by an autocratic leader willing to risk international condemnation to resist what he sees as a foreign intrusion into his country's security. .

"The Communist Party no longer cares about reactions, because it is about survival, the stability of the one-party system, avoiding the fate of the Soviet Union," said Cabestan. "Hong Kong is increasingly perceived as a surveillance base, as a factor in the destabilization of the Chinese state."

However, these challenges come at a time when his main rivals, the United States above all, are in disarray, giving Mr. Xi more room to maneuver.

That has been the case for the most flagrant violations of basic rights in Hong Kong in recent years, including extrajudicial kidnappings, excessive use of force by the police last year, and arrests of democratic leaders leaders a week ago.

"International rejection has been very weak," said Hui. "Beijing is challenging foreign governments to continue issuing words but not taking action."

China's tactics under Mr. Xi today contrast with those of his immediate predecessors, who prioritized China's reforms and openness over confrontation with its neighbors or the world at large. "Hide our strength, wait our time,quot; was the adage of Deng Xiaoping a generation ago.

As Taiwan moved to hold its first presidential election in 1996, China conducted intimidating missile tests in the Taiwan Strait. He was forced to back off when President Bill Clinton ordered American aircraft carriers into the waters in a show of military support for the defense of the island.

For Beijing leaders, China's sovereignty over Hong Kong is so emotionally charged.

Under the Basic Law, the mini-constitution that governs the territory, Hong Kong is required to adopt rules "to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition and subversion,quot; against the Chinese government. When the city legislature attempted to do so in 2003, Beijing withdrew in the face of major street protests.

"China was in a very different place globally," said Rana Mitter, director of the China Center at Oxford University. "China's economy was growing in 2003, but it was not the second largest economy in the world and it was the current economic giant."

There is also a more subtle difference that the pandemic has been accentuated. Beijing spent years deflecting criticism of its system by saying that China was not yet ready for more democratic freedoms, leaving open the possibility of further liberalization of the political system, as many expected inside and outside the country.

It has also emboldened China in ways that create the possibility of armed conflict.

At the remote border with India, Chinese forces have clashed twice with Indian troops in the past month, prompting both sides to send reinforcements. India accused China of blocking patrols by its side on the Line of Control, the unofficial border.

China has also stepped up its efforts to dominate the South China Sea despite unsolved territorial claims from countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

"Chinese aggression is not always rhetorical," Alice G. Wells, the United States' assistant secretary of state, said in a conference call in Washington last week.

"So, whether in the South China Sea or on the border with India," he said, "we continue to see provocations and disturbing behavior on the part of China that raise questions about how China seeks to use its increasing power."

Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.

