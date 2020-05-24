Why China's move to curb Hong Kong is just the beginning

China's move to strip Hong Kong's autonomy to another level was not a rash impulse. It was a deliberate act, months of preparation. He took into account the risks of international outrage and came to the reasonable assumption that there would be no significant geopolitical price to pay.
The Chinese Coast Guard rammed and sunk a fishing vessel in disputed waters off Vietnam, and its vessels swarmed an offshore oil platform operated by Malaysia Beijing denounced the second inauguration of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and peacefully dropped the word for his annual call for unification with island democracy. Chinese troops clashed again last week with those of India along its controversial Himalayan border.
They are all long-standing tensions, but the decision to impose new national security laws in Hong Kong, without going through the legislative process for the semi-autonomous territory, shows what can happen with a rampant China, no longer restricted by fear of reprimand. international.
"There was this idea before China was cautious and tried to cultivate its soft power around the world," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor at Hong Kong Baptist University and author of "China Tomorrow: Democracy or Dictatorship." "Those times are gone with Xi Jinping."
Mr. Xi, who in seven years in power has sought a "great rejuvenation,quot; of the Chinese state, has It emerged from the recently emboldened pandemic, taking advantage of nationalist themes to deviate from the government's first failures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Officials and state media have He lashed out at the United States and other countries, accusing them of supporting "separatists,quot; and "terrorists,quot; in an effort to weaken the power of the Communist Party. The Trump government, in turn, has stepped up its actions against China, imposing restrictions on trade and technology, praising the inauguration of Ms. Tsai and even commemorating the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of the eleventh Panchen Lama, the second tallest figure in Tibetan Buddhism.
"The United States is, in fact, pouring oil on fire, barrel by barrel," Tian Feilong, a professor of law at Beihang University in Beijing, said in a telephone interview. "Therefore, the central government is only safeguarding its own most basic national security interests."
China's top diplomat Wang Yi said Sunday that the two countries could still work together to promote world peace and stability, but he denounced those in the United States seeking US hegemony.
"It is time for the United States to give up its illusions to change China," said Wang, accusing US officials of having a Cold War mentality.
Mr. Xi's move against Hong Kong has non-violent echoes of President Vladimir V. Putin's forced seizure of the Crimea in Ukraine in 2014, which was a violation of Russian and international law. Previous diplomatic commitments The annexation made Mr. Putin an international outcast for a time, but Russia still firmly maintains control of Crimea.
While Mr. Xi is using the legislation instead of the special forces, it is a blatant move by an autocratic leader willing to risk international condemnation to resist what he sees as a foreign intrusion into his country's security. .
"The Communist Party no longer cares about reactions, because it is about survival, the stability of the one-party system, avoiding the fate of the Soviet Union," said Cabestan. "Hong Kong is increasingly perceived as a surveillance base, as a factor in the destabilization of the Chinese state."
Mr. Xi still faces enormous economic and diplomatic challenges. New Protests erupted in Hong Kong on Sunday, and resistance to increased control by Beijing could threaten the territory's role as a financial center.
However, these challenges come at a time when his main rivals, the United States above all, are in disarray, giving Mr. Xi more room to maneuver.
Britain, which is a signatory to the 1984 treaty that promised Hong Kong, its former colony, basic freedoms until 2047, issued a statement with Australia and Canada saying they were "deeply concerned,quot;. Senior Trump administration officials also denounced Mr. Xi's tactic, warning that they could reconsider the special status of the territory or impose other sanctions. President Trump, whose few comments on Hong Kong have been inconsistent, said little.
Victoria Hui, political scientist at the University of Notre Dame and author of a book on the 2014 Hong Kong protests known as The Umbrella Movement said that the international community had often spoken out against China's constant accumulation of power over the territory, but that it had not imposed any real punishment.
That has been the case for the most flagrant violations of basic rights in Hong Kong in recent years, including extrajudicial kidnappings, excessive use of force by the police last year, and arrests of democratic leaders leaders a week ago.
"International rejection has been very weak," said Hui. "Beijing is challenging foreign governments to continue issuing words but not taking action."
China's tactics under Mr. Xi today contrast with those of his immediate predecessors, who prioritized China's reforms and openness over confrontation with its neighbors or the world at large. "Hide our strength, wait our time,quot; was the adage of Deng Xiaoping a generation ago.
As Taiwan moved to hold its first presidential election in 1996, China conducted intimidating missile tests in the Taiwan Strait. He was forced to back off when President Bill Clinton ordered American aircraft carriers into the waters in a show of military support for the defense of the island.
Mr. Xi has steadily increased China's air and naval power, increasing the risks of a similar move by the United States now. Chinese forces routinely threaten the island, as did its first operational aircraft carrier last month, forcing the Taiwanese army to stir planes and ships. The seventh similar incident this year signaled China's determination to prevent Taiwan from formally establishing its independence.
For Beijing leaders, China's sovereignty over Hong Kong is so emotionally charged.
Under the Basic Law, the mini-constitution that governs the territory, Hong Kong is required to adopt rules "to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition and subversion,quot; against the Chinese government. When the city legislature attempted to do so in 2003, Beijing withdrew in the face of major street protests.
"China was in a very different place globally," said Rana Mitter, director of the China Center at Oxford University. "China's economy was growing in 2003, but it was not the second largest economy in the world and it was the current economic giant."
There is also a more subtle difference that the pandemic has been accentuated. Beijing spent years deflecting criticism of its system by saying that China was not yet ready for more democratic freedoms, leaving open the possibility of further liberalization of the political system, as many expected inside and outside the country.
China, Mitter said, is now a "state that no longer apologizes for being authoritarian."
On Friday, Mr. Xi told delegates at in the annual session of the legislature, the National People's Congress, that the country's system was "the broadest, most genuine, and most effective democracy to safeguard the fundamental interests of the people."
Such trust has allowed Mr. Xi to put aside international concerns about China's behavior at home and abroad: the lack of transparency and accountability of the government, the countless arrests of those who express dissent, the Mass arrest of more than a million Uighurs and other Muslims in the western Xinjiang province.
It has also emboldened China in ways that create the possibility of armed conflict.
At the remote border with India, Chinese forces have clashed twice with Indian troops in the past month, prompting both sides to send reinforcements. India accused China of blocking patrols by its side on the Line of Control, the unofficial border.
China has also stepped up its efforts to dominate the South China Sea despite unsolved territorial claims from countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.
"Chinese aggression is not always rhetorical," Alice G. Wells, the United States' assistant secretary of state, said in a conference call in Washington last week.
"So, whether in the South China Sea or on the border with India," he said, "we continue to see provocations and disturbing behavior on the part of China that raise questions about how China seeks to use its increasing power."
Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.