Why are fans upset about the John Krasinski deal?

A bit of John Krasinski fans feel like they've heard some bad news …

Thursday, Hollywood reporter revealed that the actor's feeling good show, Some good news, It was licensed to ViacomCBS after a "massive bidding war,quot;.

The outlet reported that while Krasinski would remain executive producer, he would no longer be anchoring the popular web series. At this time, it is unclear exactly where the show will air.

"Wow, who can believe when we started this together? We all wanted the good news to be more represented in our daily lives. And now? It literally IS the good news!" 40 years old Krasinski wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to you, SGN is still alive, joining the ranks of this historic news network! See you soon!"

But the announcement was not received with entirely positive comments. Many fans of the show, which was created to share positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic, found that the business transaction was antithetical to the very spirit of the show.

And Twitter reacted quickly.

"So he made 8 YouTube videos made up largely of unpaid fan contributions, sold the brand to a major conglomerate, and isn't he even going to make it?" A fan tweeted. "Just charged? Does this bother someone else in any way, a little?"