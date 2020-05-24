Why are fans upset about the John Krasinski deal?

A bit of John Krasinski fans feel like they've heard some bad news …
Thursday, Hollywood reporter revealed that the actor's feeling good show, Some good news, It was licensed to ViacomCBS after a "massive bidding war,quot;.
The outlet reported that while Krasinski would remain executive producer, he would no longer be anchoring the popular web series. At this time, it is unclear exactly where the show will air.
"Wow, who can believe when we started this together? We all wanted the good news to be more represented in our daily lives. And now? It literally IS the good news!" 40 years old Krasinski wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to you, SGN is still alive, joining the ranks of this historic news network! See you soon!"
But the announcement was not received with entirely positive comments. Many fans of the show, which was created to share positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic, found that the business transaction was antithetical to the very spirit of the show.
And Twitter reacted quickly.
"So he made 8 YouTube videos made up largely of unpaid fan contributions, sold the brand to a major conglomerate, and isn't he even going to make it?" A fan tweeted. "Just charged? Does this bother someone else in any way, a little?"
Another fan wrote: "You are taking advantage Some good news!?! I bought you hook, line and plumb … I thought you were just trying to bring out the goodness. Moving from YouTube (free) to a paid service … very disappointed … it was sold !!! "
"I can't believe you sold it,quot; a disappointed fan tweeted. "It is not about the good news, it is about the profits."
"This will lose the heart of SGN and become another corporate money that will make a diluted version of what once was." denounced another.
While The office the actor has not directly addressed negative comments from some fans, the official Some good news The Twitter account has been responding to fans with concerns.
"We will be free and available on multiple platforms. SGN is still alive and we hope you will come with us." verified program account tweeted.
According to Hollywood reporterKrasinski was hesitant about an avalanche of offers to buy the show, which came shortly after its debut. At present, Some good news& # 39; The YouTube channel has more than 70 million visits and 2.58 million subscribers.
In his eight episode run, Some good news he had a lot of viral moments, like Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt amazing health workers, bringing together the cast of The office for a wedding and recruitment ceremony Billie eilish and the Jonas brothers for a virtual Krasinski dance even convincedBrad Pitt to report the weather.
While many fans have come to conclusions about the currently undisclosed finances of the Some good news According to many, Krasinski is expected to announce that the proceeds will go to COVID-19 relief efforts.
%MINIFYHTMLa3cd6b752fed46ded83ac15c8a96702c15%%MINIFYHTMLa3cd6b752fed46ded83ac15c8a96702c16%