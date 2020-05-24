When is the Indy 500 in 2020? New date, start time and other details for the Indianapolis race

The coronavirus pandemic does not worry about the month of May in auto racing. The same public health issues that shuttered live sports around the world in March have caused a massive shake-up in IndyCar's plans for 2020, including the Indy 500's 104th annual place on the calendar.

%MINIFYHTMLc8a50f0d14be2bfd0ac756f04d3e908513% %MINIFYHTMLc8a50f0d14be2bfd0ac756f04d3e908513%

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the few races in the United States that draws casual viewers globally, so IndyCar and IMS are doing their best to keep the 2020 race on the calendar. So far so good, because the 2020 Indy 500 has not been canceled, it has only been rescheduled.

The IndyCar 2020 season was suspended in March before it even had a chance to start, making the newly scheduled June 6 race at Texas Motor Speedway technically the first race of the season. As currently scheduled, the Indy 500 will be the eighth race of the season.

Below is what you need to know about the status of the 2020 Indy 500, plus NBC's plan to complete the broadcast time it had dedicated to the race on Sunday, May 24.

When is the Indy 500 in 2020?

Date : Sunday August 23

: Sunday August 23 Start time: 1 pm. ET

IndyCar lists a 1 p.m. ET start time for the Indy 500 rescheduled on August 23, but the full broadcast schedule is still pending.

The IndyCar and IMS statement in March noted that "the action on the track will begin with practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, August 12-13, followed by fast Friday on August 14 and the Indianapolis 500 qualifications on Saturday and Sunday, August 15. -16. Each grading day will be televised on NBC.

"Next week's schedule will begin with hot-stop practice sessions on Thursday, August 20 … Final Indianapolis 500 practice will be held on Friday, August 21 as part of Miller Lite Carb Day,quot; .

In other words, the typical calendar for the Indy 500 remains intact, just a few months later.

"It could be very hot. And we will have admirers there, ”said Calabro. "I think the uncertainty of all this is a factor, but the circuit will strive to make it as normal as possible. Roger Penske is about that. And it won't leave any stone unturned to make it as special as possible in May. "

The updated IndyCar schedule for 2020, which will resume with an overnight race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6, can be found here.

Why was the Indy 500 postponed?

The Indy 500 2020 has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 23 due to the public health and safety hazards associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

With the exception of six cancellations during World War I and II, this will be the first time in the Indy 500's 103-year history that it won't run on the Sunday before Memorial Day.

"This is as strange as it can be to me," Dave Calabro, 35, the track announcer at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, told Sporting News. "There is a rhythm throughout the spring that you find yourself in, and eliminating most of it is, for everyone, strange."

Added Roger Penske, whose company bought IMS this year, when the Indy 500 was postponed in late March: “May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I'm disappointed that We have had to reprogram the Indianapolis 500. However, the health and safety of the participants and spectators of our event is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we face.

"We will continue to focus on ways in which we can improve the customer experience in the coming months, and I am confident that we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and world show when we run the world's largest race."

As Penske noted, if everything goes according to plan regarding the development of health / safety protocols / technology in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indy 500 in 2020 could take place with fans in the stands.

Indy 500 aired on Sunday, May 24

Technically, NBC will show an Indy 500 broadcast on its originally scheduled 2020 date, but it won't be the 2020 Indy 500.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET, NBC will air an improved encore presentation of last year's Indy 500, won by Simon Pagenaud. "Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again,quot; will be presented by NBC's Mike Tirico and will feature new comments from Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi during the race replay.

"The goal of our enhanced stream is to honor the traditions of & # 39; The Greatest Spectacle in Racing & # 39; and relive elements of last year's race through Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi as they fought back and forth to the flag checkered. " said Sam Flood, executive producer and president of production for NBC and NBCSN.

For those who want to watch even more Indy 500 replays on Sunday in the absence of the 2020 race, ESPN2 will air three ABC broadcasts of the latest Indy 500 starting at 3 p.m. ET.

ESPN2 will show the 2006 Indy 500 at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the 2011 Indy 500 starting at 5 p.m. ET. The 2014 Indy 500 will be broadcast online from 7 p.m. ET.