When COVID-19 is a joke: stand-up comedy versus live streaming limits

"Was it a stinky DD from a big giraffe? Definitely not from our 14 different pooper dooper locations! "

Moments after stand-up comedian Meg Stalter abandons this key phrase, as part of a routine taunting Disney's Career Guidance process, her crowd of 11,400 viewers is silent. But she is not bombing. Stalter is broadcasting his comedy set via Instagram Live, and as soon as the joke falls, members of his audience start furiously tapping their phone screens, thus sending a wave of diaphanous pink, yellow, and blue hearts from the right side of it. Own live streaming interface.

"I'm about to throw up this is so much fun," writes one fan. It is not the immediate response of a laughing crowd, but for Stalter, she will take it.

Comedy's Current Migration Patterns

This is a live comedy in the COVID-19 era: raucous laughter replaced by hearts, as audiences are thousands of miles away. The comedy has migrated to social media, including Instagram Live, Periscope, and Twitch, as well as to networking platforms like Zoom. But these platforms of millions of people have one thing in common: They were never built with the unique nuances of live comedy in mind, and comedians are trying their best to adapt. "I really miss all the energy of playing live, like laughter," admits Stalter.

The relief of participatory live comedy is perfectly suited to something like a pandemic, maturing with awkward interactions and collisions of social norms. However, it is one of the few types of performances that requires public reaction to know if art is working. Most social media limits their audiences to time-delayed emojis and text messages, while Zoom's default audio mix means any audience member with a microphone can severely disturb an artist.

Stand-up performed in deafening silence is disturbing. When played live, "there is an immediate reaction: It's fun or not, but (online) you don't know it," says comedian Noah Findling.

Facebook Live and Instagram Live are trying to make their platforms more interactive, with features that allow artists to bring an audience member to their videos and incorporate live polls, says Addie Coronado, Facebook's communications manager. Zoom, however, does not add new features that specifically target requests from live artists, according to a representative. And stand-up comedians who need a paid gig, and eager to capitalize on entertainment-hungry fans sitting at home, are forced to work within the constraints of these popular platforms rather than waiting for fans to jump through. of hoops like installing or testing the brand. New applications

"A two-way conversation,quot;

That hasn't stopped entrepreneurial tech comedy fans from experimenting.

Two months ago, a new platform called Rally debuted its own ideas to simulate the online comedy club experience, complete with laughter from the live audience. Rally was launched by three Toronto-based designers with live performance experience: Ali Jiwani, Amy Liu and Anson Kao. The idea came about when Jiwani, a comedian, and Liu, a musician, struggled to make money by performing after the COVID-19 crisis in March.

"How do we make it easier for all of us like us to keep acting and bring out their talent when people are not (physically) coming together?" Jiwani says. They were also frustrated with the lack of interactivity on many platforms, which particularly affected live comedy, which is a "two-way conversation," says Liu. "You can't bring a screen to a group of silenced people," she says.

Within the Rally app, about 15 minutes before the show starts, participants are invited to choose a "seat,quot; in a 2D interface filled with tables and chairs. Viewers can opt for a pre-show video chat with their table neighbors if they choose, which is subtly encouraged by the audio from other viewers broadcast through everyone's channels.

Once the show starts, it looks a lot like a Zoom video conference, with one big difference: the comedian is center stage and the audience appears as icons whose voices are audible but at a much lower volume than the comedian. This addresses the Default Zoom problem of when a laughing audience member ruins a comedian's prank by having his face take over the screen. The current Rally interface also includes moderator tools: if an audience member becomes rebellious, a moderator can launch it in a five minute timeout. If they interrupt again, they can be permanently expelled.

Status update, through massive jokes

The Rally team says it is trying to correct another major problem with live online performances: latency or time lag between a joke and audience laughter. But Rally claims its latency is less than a second, which is more or less the same as Zoom, which can seem like an eternity when an artist relies on the rhythm of the phrases and the laughter.

I watched one of the first Rally comedy shows last month, which featured artists in Toronto, San Francisco, and London. The delay was not so bad. I heard the muffled laughter of other members of the audience, who were not overwhelmed by the voices of the artists. It wasn't perfect, an artist's feed froze and had to be ripped out midway through the act, but it was great to hear a comedian ask the audience, "How many of you are single?" and hear several members of the audience respond, "I am!" in a way that didn't take control of the comedian's microphone "on stage."

Some members of the audience stayed to chat with the comedians just as they would in a real-life comedy show. It looked more like a comedy club than an Instagram live show. I felt like I was part of an audience of real people, not disembodied Instagram handlers who were constantly launching emojis.

The founders of Rally say they have sparked the interest of touring and popular comedian agents, but the company's incredibly limited online presence at press time makes us wonder if this experimental platform is designed to scale in a way that artists and the public can easily access it. (Italic searches for "Rally Comedy,quot; on search engines and social media tend to show stories about political rallies, not a live performance interface.)

The 800 million pound gorilla

One problem that Rally will have a hard time overcoming is that comedians are turning to where their audience is already. Facebook's last major public statement of daily active users came in March 2019, when it estimated a combined total of 800 million daily users on its Facebook Live and Instagram Live platforms; Those numbers are likely to have grown in the subsequent 14 months.

Some comedians seem to have successfully adapted to these platforms. Stalter, for example, has turned interaction with his audience into an art form. Recently, when she used a live performance to satirize the Home Home Network, Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn 99) jumped on Stalter's comments in character to sell his front door. "Everyone was commenting on him and he wasn't listening to me," says Stalter, who the comedians were able to play as a round-trip video chat fight. The little bit worked, latency be damned.

Findling has turned to more prerecorded bits online, though he also does some live Instagram shows. "It would be really helpful to listen to the (online) audience," he says, not only because laughter allows him to assess which jokes work, but also because laughter is contagious. "When you have a full room, it makes people want to laugh more, because they can hear people laugh."

But although Facebook has been optimistic in allowing users to send real-world money through its Messenger application, the company has not yet implemented this system on its live video platforms, a curious omission, considering that they can optimize the process of sending money and getting a cut of that cake. "(Comedians on Facebook) can't collect (from the public) through ticket sales, but that's how they make a living," says Amy Liu of the Rally.

Amazon's Twitch service is currently leading the way in this department with a range of integrated subscription and donation options, but that popular service has its own fatal flaw: latency. Even a difficult to handle Zoom call, filled with the slowest international viewers you can think of, has a faster audience response capacity than Twitch's default delayed response system.

It is hard to imagine that this report ages well, honestly. These many months in a pandemic, some artists may transition to more frequent live performances, particularly to take advantage of the unlimited crowd sizes in the online world, rather than comedy clubs. And Hollywood is already eager for the pandemic's biggest exclusive streaming hits, with John Krasinski's Some Good News becoming a CBS exclusive last week. With a boost like that, a startup like Rally won't be alone in space for long.