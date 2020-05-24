What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth and how much does the Juventus star earn?

(For Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo, click here)

%MINIFYHTMLe3bea7387171f23ecfbab8e9d3d8136d13% %MINIFYHTMLe3bea7387171f23ecfbab8e9d3d8136d13%

Cristiano Ronaldo He may have suffered a slight pay cut when trading Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018, but the Portugal star remains one of football's biggest winners.

His € 100m (£ 88m / $ 117m) move to Serie A means he had to get used to a change of scenery and adapt to the Italian game, but has not altered his appetite for business.

The Portugal star has more than his fair share of sponsorship deals in a variety of industries and has even joined his companies since moving to Italy.

But exactly how much is Ronaldo worth now? It's hard to say exactly, but what is clear is that he will be firmly among the highest-paid athletes in the world for a while yet.

Content

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth? What is Cristiano Ronaldo's salary? What sponsorship agreements does Cristiano Ronaldo have? What business does Cristiano Ronaldo have? What charity work does Cristiano Ronaldo do? How many followers of social networks does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/5d/c6/cristiano-ronaldo-real-madrid_1nbj97gdxw6m01d0dx6m0gxsko.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



Net worth: £ 361 million ($ 466 million) Richness' fountain: Soccer contracts, sponsorship agreements, commercial investments Birthdate: February 5, 1985 Country of birth: Portugal

Most sources estimate Ronaldo's net worth to be around £ 361 million ($ 466 million), but no one can claim that he has a bulletproof idea of ​​what Ronaldo is worth, except for his management company.

According to ForbesRonaldo is second on the list of highest-paid footballers in the world in 2019, with earnings of $ 109 million (£ 84 million). He was behind Lionel Messi in the last rankings, which came first, but still ahead of Neymar.

The Portuguese ranked sixth among the top 100 celebrities in 2019, behind Messi (fourth), Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift (who took first place).

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's salary?

Ronaldo's Juventus contract is believed to be worth € 30m ($ 34m / £ 26m) a year, meaning he is, by some distance, the highest-paid player in Serie A. His contract is slated to four years until 2022, which means he remains to earn € 120 million for his troubles in Turin.

Before his move to Juve, Ronaldo had signed a new contract with Real Madrid in November 2016, which was reported at around £ 365,000 per week before the bonuses.

The earnings from the Portugal captain's contract mean that he is among the world's most lucrative footballers, along with his archrival Lionel Messi, whose latest contract is worth more than £ 500,000 a week, and Neymar, whose Paris is said to have Saint-Germain's settlement is worth the staggering £ 537,000 a week after tax.

Before those contracts were signed, the only footballers who earned more than Ronaldo were Carlos Tevez, who reported £ 615,000 per week during his time at Shanghai Shenhua, and Oscar, whom Shanghai SIPG pays £ 400,000 per week.

Time frame Profits Per second € 0.95 Per minute € 57.10 Per hour € 3,424 Per day € 82,191 Per week € 576,923 Per month 2.5 million euros By year € 30m

* Based on Juventus reported salary

What sponsorship agreements does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/91/76/cristiano-ronaldo-real-madrid_m86np9sapl881bjw1y3pth4xj.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



Ronaldo's most important sponsorship deal is with Nike, which was renewed at the same time as he extended his last contract with Madrid.

The latest deal is said to be the second lifetime contract the sportswear giant delivered after offering similar terms to three-time NBA champion LeBron James. It has been speculated that the Los Angeles Lakers icon deal will be worth more than $ 1 billion in total, though exactly how it breaks down year after year is kept secret.

Naturally, many have assumed that Ronaldo has signed comparably. While the $ 1 billion figure seems extraordinary, it's worth noting that Hookit sponsorship analysts estimated that Ronaldo's presence on social media alone was worth the incredible amount of $ 474 million for Nike in 2016.

Before the new deal, most sources had Nike's Ronaldo annual earnings a few million less than his old salary in Madrid.

Beyond Nike, Ronaldo has had sponsorship deals with companies like Armani, Tag Heuer, Egyptian Steel, Herbalife, Italia Independent, Clear, PokerStars, and Castrol.

What business does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/19/14/cristiano-ronaldo-real-madrid_1g0t7baq1ylcs1k9ueoa9ve13l.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



In addition to representing a number of brands, Ronaldo has created his around the CR7 image. It focuses primarily on its underwear line, but has also evolved to include various other garments, leisure products, and home products.

In addition, Ronaldo has two hotels, called Pestana CR7, in Portugal: one in the capital, Lisbon, and the other in Funchal, his hometown on the island of Madeira. In late 2016, it expanded to gyms in a partnership with the American health company Crunch, with the first store under the name & # 39; CR7 Fitness & # 39; open in Madrid.

In March 2019, Ronaldo launched a hair transplant clinic in Spain called Insparya. "This project is going to be a success, since we want to help the Spanish and the Spanish economy," said Ronaldo at the opening.

Expect to see the 35-year-old expand further in this area as his playing days come to an end, with Michael Jordan proving that the names of the best players retain their value even after retiring.

What charity work does Cristiano Ronaldo do?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/1a/e0/cristiano-ronaldo-real-madrid_1xzs5nwvpi5hl1ea2etiir3y31.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



It would be unfair to say that Ronaldo does not strive to put part of his fortune in a greater good; in fact, in 2015 he was recognized by Dosomething.org as the world's most charitable sports star.

The website acclaimed Ronaldo for using his fame to promote a variety of causes, including childhood hunger, obesity, and biodiversity, and highlighted a $ 83,000 donation to a 10-year-old fan who needs brain surgery, as well as a contribution. from $ 165,000 to a cancer center in Portugal that treated his mother.

After the 2016 Champions League final, the former Manchester United man was reported to have instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to donate his € 600,000 victory bonus to a non-governmental organization. Ronaldo has supported people like UNICEF, World Vision and Save the Children in the past.

In 2016, Ronaldo recorded a message for children affected by the conflict in Syria and made what Save the Children described as a "generous,quot; donation to their cause.

How many followers of social networks does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/ec/b2/cristiano-ronaldo-portugal_syvydlc9y9u61i77uarr2f3vo.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



According to Hookit, Ronaldo became the first athlete to reach a combined total of 200 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

His Facebook page, in particular, is by far the most popular of any athlete on the platform. Ronaldo has more than 122 million likes, much more than Messi's 90 million and even more than the best player who is not a footballer, Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, who has returned with 57 million.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Ronaldo also leads the way as the most followed person with 220 million followers. That puts him in second place overall, only behind the official Instagram account, after having bested Selena Gomez, The Rock and Ariana Grande.