What channel is NASCAR on today? TV hours, start time of Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

The television channel for a NASCAR race is elusive enough in a normal season when Fox and FS1 exchange Cup event broadcasts during the first half of the calendar. The challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic make the question "which channel is NASCAR running on today,quot; even more understandable.

Tonight, for the third time in a couple of months, those looking for the TV channel for the NASCAR race will do so to watch a real live event rather than virtual competition. The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the first of two Cup races on the track in a span of four days, will air live on Fox with a start time of 6 p.m. ET.

The Coca-Cola 600 is the third race in NASCAR's comeback with an altered schedule in the short term, as it tries to keep intact a list of 36 races for 2020. For now, with doubts about how NASCAR can build its schedule beyond June given Unlike restrictions on gathering of people from one state to another, the short-term calendar includes only a handful of clues.

As for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, it's the only race on the modified slate that will run on its originally scheduled date and its originally scheduled time. Wednesday's race in Charlotte, which takes place in place of Sonoma's canceled race in June, will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Below is how to watch the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday in Charlotte, including the TV channel and live streaming options.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Race : Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Date : Sunday May 24

: Sunday May 24 television channel : Fox

: Fox Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial) Radio: PRN

Like the schedule itself, television channels for Series Cup races after June are on the air. However, the Coca-Cola 600, as well as three other Series Cup races currently slated for June, will air live on Fox.

Last week's Darlington race, which was the first for NASCAR since the coronavirus pandemic shut down live sports in March, drew 6.32 million viewers at 3:30 p.m. ET start time at Fox. That was a 38 percent jump over the last Cup Series race, which ran on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway. Another Sunday run on Fox's cable network should bring equally strong TV ratings.

Below are the top 40 TV markets in the United States and Fox's local affiliate for each.

Market Fox Affiliate (digital / virtual channel) NY WNYW (5) the Angels KTTV (11) Chicago WFLD (32) Philadelphia WTXF-TV (29) Dallas-Ft. Value KDFW (4) San Francisco / Bay Area KTVU (2) Washington DC. WTTG (5) Houston KRIV (26) Boston WFXT (25) Atlanta WAGA-TV (5) Phoenix KSAZ-TV 10 Tampa / St. Petersburg WTVT (13) Seattle KCPQ (13) Detroit WJBK (2) Minneapolis-St. Paul KMSP-TV (9) Miami WSVN (7) Denver KDVR (31) Orlando WOFL (35) Cleveland WJW-TV (8) Sacrament (KTXL 40) Charlotte WJZY (46) Portland KPTV (12) St. Louis KTVI (2) Pittsburgh WPGH-TV (53) Baltimore WBFF (45) Raleigh-Durham WRAZ (50) Nashville WZTV (17) San Diego KSWB-TV (69) Salt Lake City KSTU (13) Saint Anthony KABB (29) kansas city WDAF-TV (4) Colon WTTE (28) Milwaukee WITI (6) Cincinnati WXIX-TV (19) Las Vegas KVVU-TV (5) Jacksonville WFOX-TV (30) Oklahoma City KOKH-TV (25) New Orleans WVUE-DT (8) Memphis WHBQ-TV (13) Buffalo WUTV (29)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Sunday May 24

: Sunday May 24 Start time: 6 p.m. ET (6:28 p.m. ET, green flag)

At 6 pm. ET start time has become the standard protocol for Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest race. It is the only event in the sport that features four stages instead of three, and each stage of Coca-Cola 600 will have 100 laps.

The Coca-Cola 600 starts in the heat of daylight, but gradually turns into a night race over the span of approximately 4 1/2 hours. That leads to lower temperatures on the track and puts the onus on the adjustments as the teams try to navigate the race.

Fox's coverage of Charlotte Motor Speedway's pre-race ceremonies, which are special on Memorial Day weekend, will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the Coca-Cola 600 is slated to take the green flag 28 minutes later.

NASCAR Live Stream for Coca-Cola 600

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday live through Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options Fox offers: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its revised Cup Series schedule for May and June 2020 on May 14. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Series Cup:

Date Track Serie Distance Stage lengths (turns) television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington Cup 400.2 miles 90-95-108 FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington Cup 311.4 miles 60-65-103 FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 miles 100-100-100-100 FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte Cup 312 miles 55-60-93 FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board Cup 266.5 miles 125-125-250 FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles 105-105-115 FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles 130-130-240 FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Homestead-Miami Cup 400 miles 80-80-107 FOX 7:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET

(NASCAR advises that the length of the stages and the start times of previous races are provisional and subject to change.)

To start, NASCAR is scheduling races within walking distance of the Charlotte area, where most of the race teams are based. That eliminates most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week, which seems necessary for an entire racing season.

Because those tracks host more races than originally scheduled, NASCAR had to remove the races from Chicagoland, Richmond and Sonoma. Through NASCAR, those changes are detailed below:

– "Chicagoland & # 39; s The NASCAR Cup Series race, originally scheduled for June 21, has been reassigned to Darlington on May 17. The Illinois Xfinity Series 1.5-mile race, scheduled for June 20, will take place on May 19 in Darlington. Chicagoland also hosted the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (June 19) and ARCA Menards Series (June 18); officials indicated that those careers will be reassigned at a later date. "

– "Richmond Raceway the Spring Cup Series event on the initial schedule for April 19 moved to Darlington on May 20. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that was to run on April 18 remains postponed, and officials say details will come later for rescheduling. The .75-mile Virginia Circuit race weekend of September 11-12 remains on the calendar. "

– "Sonoma Raceway The Cup Series date for June 14 was moved to Charlotte on May 27. Circuit officials said in a statement that they had worked with NASCAR to find an alternate date on the calendar, but that a suitable replacement could not be found & # 39; & # 39;. given the ongoing uncertainty about major events in California. "

Below are the four NASCAR Cup races currently being postponed (and their original dates on the calendar):