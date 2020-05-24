What channel is & # 39; The Match 2 & # 39; on? How to watch the Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning golf game against Tom Brady-Phil Mickelson

The long-awaited showdown between Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady is almost here.

%MINIFYHTMLb6de8f247d60952d0951ddc1ffbd1a7713% %MINIFYHTMLb6de8f247d60952d0951ddc1ffbd1a7713%

Their four-person team competition, dubbed "The Match: Champions for Charity," will include some of the most successful athletes in the history of their respective sports. It includes 20 combined major championship wins between Tiger and Mickelson and eight Super Bowl wins between Manning and Brady.

However, this is more than a friendly rivalry on the golf course. "The Match,quot; will not only include a combined total of $ 10 million in charitable donations among golfers, but will also join the All In Challenge to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. "Champions of Charity,quot; indeed.

With that, here is everything you need to know about the matchup, including time, date, TV channel, live streaming options, and broadcasters.

MORE: Look & # 39; The Match & # 39; live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

What channel is & # 39; The Match: Champions for Charity & # 39 ;?

TV channels: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN

"The Match,quot; will air simultaneously on several different stations, all owned by WarnerMedia. Those stations are TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. Tiger, Manning, Mickelson and Brady will wear microphones while playing golf and are encouraged to interact with each other and with commentators, which should be a more joyous approach to normal golf competitions.

Live broadcast of & # 39; The Match: Champions for Charity & # 39;

"The Match,quot; can be broadcast on fuboTV. Bleacher Report, also owned by WarnerMedia, will offer pre-game content through its app starting at 2 p.m. ET.

MORE: A Complete Guide to & # 39; The Match: Champions for Charity & # 39;

What time does the Tiger Woods vs. Golf game start? Phil Mickelson?

Date: Sunday, May 24

Sunday, May 24 Hour: 3 p.m. ET

"The Match,quot; will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday May 24. Pre-game content will be available through the BR app starting at 2 p.m.

Party announcers

Announcer: Brian Anderson

Brian Anderson Analysts: Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman

Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman Reporters in progress: Amanda Balionis, Justin Thomas

The broadcast will be hosted by Brian Anderson and will include comments from Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman. Amanda Balionis and PGA Tour star Justin Thomas will act as "reporters on the field,quot;.