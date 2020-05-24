West Hollywood implements new order requiring public to wear fabric face covers – Up News Info Los Angeles

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A new emergency order went into effect this weekend for the city of West Hollywood requiring everyone to wear cloth face covers when traveling in public.

%MINIFYHTML312a1cd9f27acd4f17f1d9ffed0aa76613% %MINIFYHTML312a1cd9f27acd4f17f1d9ffed0aa76613%

The order went into effect Saturday, stating that facial covers may include scarves, scarves, neck gaiters, or other similar covers of any other material that reduces the spread of germs.

Children under the age of 2 years or those who have trouble breathing or have trouble removing their face covers without assistance will not be required to comply with the order.

%MINIFYHTML312a1cd9f27acd4f17f1d9ffed0aa76614% %MINIFYHTML312a1cd9f27acd4f17f1d9ffed0aa76614%

"We know from public health officials that physical distancing and facial linings are effective in helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus," said West Hollywood City Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath. "Now that we have moved into the initial stages of the Los Angeles County,quot; Roadmap to Recovery, "we must remain vigilant in adhering to physical detachment, wearing fabric coverings, and continuing to stay home whenever we can. We can be stronger than this virus, but only if we all do our part to protect ourselves, our friends, our neighbors, and our essential workers. Simply wearing a cloth face covering can save lives. "

The city said the deputies will monitor compliance and provide education, warnings and even appointments, as appropriate.