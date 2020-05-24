Watch Elon Musk give Jay Leno an exclusive preview of Tesla's new Cybertruck: BGR

Elon Musk and Jay Leno put a spin on Tesla's new Cybertruck for an upcoming episode of Jay Leno's garage.

The episode will air this Wednesday, but an online preview clip appeared today.

Tesla's cheapest Cybertruck model will be priced at $ 39,900.

Tesla has some intriguing vehicles in the pipeline, but no vehicle has generated more excitement and intrigue than the Cybertruck, the company's first foray into the world of trucks. Originally introduced last November, Tesla's Cybertruck really doesn't look like anything we've seen before. Elon Musk was certainly not joking when he said the truck would boast of "futuristic cyberpunk,quot; and Bounty hunter-esque design.

Cybertruck's release date, at this point, remains somewhat in the air as Cybertruck's cheapest model has already been delayed until 2023. And given Tesla's history of product delays, it remains to be seen if the models More expensive ones will be available sometime in 2022 as originally planned. Meanwhile, public sightings of Cybertruck in recent months have become slightly more frequent as Tesla continues to test prototypes.

A few months ago, for example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Jay Leno were seen driving a Cybertruck in downtown Los Angeles. As you may have guessed, the couple was filming a segment for an episode of Jay Leno's garage. The episode in question will air this Wednesday, and CNBC Earlier today, he posted an interesting 47-second preview of the episode.

The excerpt begins with Leno asking how the final production car could differ from the prototype they are driving in. Never anyone to avoid revealing information, Musk bluntly said that the current prototype is 5% too big.

"It has to fit in a normal garage," Musk said as Leno and his famous chin nodded.

When Leno asked about the composition of the windshield, Musk said that Tesla would be using a type of armored glass. And because Musk has a flair for the dramatic, he said Cybertruck's door handles are made of stainless steel so strong that they are effectively bulletproof to a pistol.

The full video can be seen below:

And for good measure, this close-up photo taken in California earlier this year shows a Tesla Cybertruck from behind. The photo here really illustrates just how gigantic the Cybertruck vehicle really is.

Although it remains to be seen how well the Cybertruck sells once it finally arrives, initial interest in the truck has been remarkably strong. Tesla hasn't provided us with updated figures in a long time, but it was speculated that Cybertruck's pre-orders, which require a $ 100 deposit, may already have overshadowed the 500,000 mark.

As a last review, the cheapest Cybertruck, a single-engine model, will cost $ 39,900. A dual-motor version will start at $ 49,900, while a three-motor version will be priced at $ 69,900.

Image Source: Tesla