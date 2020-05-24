Video: Anthony Fauci spoke during the virtual Holy Cross graduation

%MINIFYHTMLb1fe53ea28ec0495886364a00a963b1a13% %MINIFYHTMLb1fe53ea28ec0495886364a00a963b1a13%

The class of 2020 graduates at Colegio de la Santa Cruz received a surprise message from the government's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, during his virtual graduation ceremony on Friday.

"We are currently experiencing an unprecedented global pandemic, truly one for history books," he said. “I am deeply aware that graduating during this time and in this virtual way, not being able to celebrate this important milestone in life with your friends, classmates and teachers in person is extremely difficult. I feel deep empathy for the situation they are in. However, I encourage you to stay strong and steady. The country and the world need his talent, his energy, his determination and his character. "

The head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health and a member of the White House coronavirus task force recognized the "staggering number,quot; of lives lost to COVID-19 in recent months.

More than 94,000 people Have they died in the United States since COVID-19, with at least 1,608,000 total cases reported since the outbreak began.

"A deeply disturbing number to ponder," Fauci said. “To be successful in meeting this global challenge and return to some form of normalcy, we must unite in our efforts to prevail. As the next phase of your lives begins, some of you will be working directly to contain and overcome this pandemic. Certainly, in some way or form, we will all do our part as individuals, family members, and members of society.

The infectious disease expert told graduate students that he treasured the lessons he learned as a student at Holy Cross. Fauci graduated from university in 1962, where he specialized in classics with a pre-medical concentration.

Addressing the graduation class, Fauci reflected on how the "Jesuit spirit of intellectual rigor,quot; at Holy Cross has influenced his life and career.

"The precision of thought and the economy of expression are principles that have been my benchmarks to this day, applied to how I think, how I write and how I communicate with the public," he said. “Especially during these currently disturbing times. However, just as important was the Jesuit emphasis on social justice and service to others. And now is the time, if there ever was one, so that we care selflessly for each other. The education you and I have received at Holy Cross, steeped in Jesuit traditions, should be adequate to confront and ultimately overcome this historical pandemic. "

Fauci concluded his remarks with congratulations, wishing the class graduates well as they go.

"I wish you good health and all the best as you pursue the next adventures in your lives," he said.