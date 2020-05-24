Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar is the latest celebrity to catch the coronavirus. Kiran Kumar, who played the lead role in the 1970s, also played the villain in many movies. He is remembered for his performance in films such as Bol Radha Bol, Tezaab, Hasina Aur Nagina, Brothers, Bobby Jasoos, LOC: Kargil, Dhadkan and English Babu Desi Mem, among others.

Kumar is among the few celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Kumar spoke to a news agency saying: "I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I had the test and the result was positive. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have them now. I don't have a fever or a cough, I'm fine and I've been quarantined at home. " The actor over 70 years old added: "My family lives on the second floor of the building and I am currently on the third floor. On May 26 or May 27, I will do my second test. At the moment I am absolutely fine "

Son of the famous actor Jeevan, Kumar appeared on various television shows such as Zindagi, Ghutan, Sahil, Manzil, Katha Sagar, Aur Phir ek Din, Miilee and Chhajje Chajje Ka Pyar, to name a few. In terms of movies, he has appeared in Brothers, Bobby Jasoos, LOC: Kargil, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Kyo Kii … Principal Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Dhadkan, and English Babu Desi Mem, among many others.

We send you wishes for a speedy recovery.