Venice Film Festival to Go As Planned, Says Veneto Governor – Up News Info

The Governor of the Italian region of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said today that the Venice Film Festival will continue as scheduled in September. Dates are September 2-12 for the Lido event, which would mark the first major film industry gathering that was not recently postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. There have been no official news from the festival itself, though Italy earlier this month set plans to ease its restrictions on travel and business, including cinemas.

Zaia, who sits on the festival organizer's board of directors, the Biennale di Venezia, was quoted by local media as saying that there will likely be fewer films at the 77th edition due to stoppages in world production. The lineup is usually announced in late July. In January, it was announced that Cate Blanchett would be chairman of the competition's main jury this year.

Today would have marked the end of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, although it was eventually canceled. Still, organizers hope it will somehow continue later this summer, likely with a presence in Venice. Cannes President Pierre Lescure recently said the two would "celebrate the relaunch of cinema in theaters."

The Italians were able to return to the beach this weekend and, as of Monday, the gyms, sports centers and swimming pools will operate again. The country's borders will reopen for visitors to the European Union from June 3, and on June 15 the cinemas will be launched again with established social distancing measures.

In Italy, the initial epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak on the European continent, almost 230,000 people have contracted the virus with a death toll of 32,785.