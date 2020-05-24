US Muslims USA They try to balance Eid rituals with worries about viruses

By MARIAM FAM, The Associated Press

With no congregational prayers or family gatherings, Salsabiel Mujovic has been concerned that this year's Eid al-Fitr celebration will pale. Still, she's determined to bring the joy of the holidays home amid the coronavirus gloom.

Her family cannot go to the mosque, but the 29-year-old New Jersey resident bought new costumes for her and her daughters. They are praying at home and having a family photo shoot. Kids are decorating cookies in a virtual gathering and popping balloons with money or candy inside, a twist on the tradition of giving kids cash gifts for the occasion.

"We are used to just going and seeing the family easily, but now it is as if there is so much fear and anxiety," he said. “Growing up, I always loved Eid. … It's like a Christmas for a Muslim. "

Like Mujovic, many Muslims in the United States navigate balancing religious and social rituals with worries about the virus as they search for ways to capture the Eid spirit this weekend.

Eid al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast, marks the end of Ramadan, when Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. Just like they did during Ramadan, many turn to home worship and rely on technology for online gatherings, sermons, and now Eid entertainment.

This year, some Muslim-majority countries have tightened holiday restrictions, which traditionally means family visits, group outings, and worshipers who flood mosques or fill public spaces.

The Eid prayer usually draws particularly large crowds. The Fiqh Council of North America, a body of Islamic scholars, encouraged Muslims to perform the Eid prayer at home.

"We don't want to have meetings and congregations," Sheikh Yasir Qadhi, who prepared the fatwa or religious edict of the council, said in an interview. "We should try to keep the spirit of Eid alive, even if it's just in our homes, even if we just decorate our homes and put on what's best for ourselves."

Qadhi, a scholar-in-residence at the East Plano Islamic Center in Texas, has been "dreading,quot; delivering an online Eid sermon without worshipers.

"It is going to be very strange to wear my Eid clothes and walk to an empty place and deliver a sermon to an empty facility," he said before the start of the vacation. "It will be very, very discouraging."

