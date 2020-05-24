US Muslims USA They try to balance Eid rituals with worries about viruses

%MINIFYHTML9bcfdd6850d1da79723d66e1a0ca45a613% %MINIFYHTML9bcfdd6850d1da79723d66e1a0ca45a613%

By MARIAM FAM, The Associated Press

With no congregational prayers or family gatherings, Salsabiel Mujovic has been concerned that this year's Eid al-Fitr celebration will pale. Still, she's determined to bring the joy of the holidays home amid the coronavirus gloom.

Her family cannot go to the mosque, but the 29-year-old New Jersey resident bought new costumes for her and her daughters. They are praying at home and having a family photo shoot. Kids are decorating cookies in a virtual gathering and popping balloons with money or candy inside, a twist on the tradition of giving kids cash gifts for the occasion.

"We are used to just going and seeing the family easily, but now it is as if there is so much fear and anxiety," he said. “Growing up, I always loved Eid. … It's like a Christmas for a Muslim. "

Like Mujovic, many Muslims in the United States navigate balancing religious and social rituals with worries about the virus as they search for ways to capture the Eid spirit this weekend.

Eid al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast, marks the end of Ramadan, when Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. Just like they did during Ramadan, many turn to home worship and rely on technology for online gatherings, sermons, and now Eid entertainment.

This year, some Muslim-majority countries have tightened holiday restrictions, which traditionally means family visits, group outings, and worshipers who flood mosques or fill public spaces.

The Eid prayer usually draws particularly large crowds. The Fiqh Council of North America, a body of Islamic scholars, encouraged Muslims to perform the Eid prayer at home.

"We don't want to have meetings and congregations," Sheikh Yasir Qadhi, who prepared the fatwa or religious edict of the council, said in an interview. "We should try to keep the spirit of Eid alive, even if it's just in our homes, even if we just decorate our homes and put on what's best for ourselves."

Qadhi, a scholar-in-residence at the East Plano Islamic Center in Texas, has been "dreading,quot; delivering an online Eid sermon without worshipers.

"It is going to be very strange to wear my Eid clothes and walk to an empty place and deliver a sermon to an empty facility," he said before the start of the vacation. "It will be very, very discouraging."

But, he said, it is the wise decision.

Although the restrictions have been eased, the mosque is still closed to the faithful, he said. Like some others, he is conducting a car Eid ceremony to safely distribute thousands of bags of candy and treats to children in cars.

While some are eager for the reopening of the mosques, Qadhi said: "We do not want to be a conduit for the exacerbation of the situation." We need to think rationally and not emotionally. "

The North Texas Imams Council, of which it is a member, has recommended that mosques be closed. He said he expected most mosques to remain closed to the public, although he is concerned about the reopening of smaller mosques.

In Florida, the Osceola County Islamic Center, Masjid Taqwa is celebrating the Eid prayer outdoors in the parking lot with social distancing rules in effect.

Guidelines posted online include worshipers bringing their own prayer rugs, wearing mandatory masks, and praying next to their cars while staying at least six feet away. Participants are told not to hug or shake hands and listen to the sermon from their cars.

"Eid is important but more important is people's health," said Maulana Abdulrahman Patel, the imam. "We have been taking a lot of precautions," and we have not acted on "emotional feelings or feelings," he said, adding that they have been consulting with health officials and others.

Maj. Jacob Ruiz, the senior administrator for the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, said he and the sheriff met with Patel before the celebration.

"They wanted to have something and felt it was important, but they wanted to do it with the blessing and guidance of the sheriff's and sheriff's office," he said. "Everyone agreed that it will be something that will be successful for them."

The Muslim community in the county "has been very responsive and proactive in ensuring that they maintain safety guidelines," he said.

Masjid Taqwa's prayer is for men only, the mosque said, citing "restrictions." The plans for the men's-only prayers announced by at least one other mosque raised objections from some over the exclusion of women. For Masjid Taqwa, the decision to include only men was made because having families together would make crowd control more difficult, Patel said.

In Michigan, the Michigan Muslim Community Council is hosting a televised Eid ceremony. It will include the Eid sermon, greetings from local elected officials and members of Muslim communities. "People will be at home seeing each other instead of meeting in large numbers," said council president Mahmoud Al-Hadidi.

"It is just to keep people connected," he said, adding that "we are trying to prevent any spread of the coronavirus."

Normally, Eid is an all-day celebration with large gatherings during meals and a children's carnival, he said. "Eid is a great thing here."

Back in New Jersey, on the eve of the holidays, Mujovic and two of her daughters joined friends and others online to decorate cookies. Squeezing the frosting and spreading it over Ramadan lantern cookies or spelling out the word "EID," the girls stopped to lick their fingers or eat the candy.

As the children greeted, screeched, and displayed their creations, he began to feel like Eid to Mujovic. "It was nice to see happy faces," he said.

The Associated Press religious coverage is supported by Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.