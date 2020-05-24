Up News Info summer reading guide for our very surreal summer

%MINIFYHTMLd16b80ba908ddcd28d945c2dc1285bbb11% %MINIFYHTMLd16b80ba908ddcd28d945c2dc1285bbb11%

Look, we certainly are biased around Up News Info Orbital headquarters. Whether it's the best of times or the worst of times, we usually find solace in a good book. COVID-19 has changed a lot in our daily lives, including some of our entertainment habits around games or TV streaming and movies. But when it comes to precious reading time between work and busy personal life, we are continually drawn to the stories that grab us, however bleak some of them are.

This year's staff list of summer recommendations for staff / To Be Read has some newer releases, lots of old classics, and lots of alternate reality / science fiction. Up News Info' book tastes are still nothing if they're not on the mark, meaning we can never get over one of these without mentioning Douglas Adams. Here is everything Hitchhiker's Guides and others, we have been escaping.

Series starters

Science fiction fans who enjoy engaging characters and a story driven more by human interaction than wharrgarbl technique will enjoy the latest John Scalzi trilogy Interdependence. The third book just released last week, and it ties things together perfectly, a first one for Scalzi. Interdependence It's an old-school galactic empire, with a twist: habitable planets are almost impossibly hard to find, and in an effort to reduce war, Interdependence was designed so that no system can survive without trading with others.

This arrangement is fine, until the systems begin to be inexorably, and permanently, cutting off access to each other, heralding a collapse of civilization itself. Scalzi lightly channels the deceased's ironic kind of humor, the great Douglas Adams for whom he was best known, though he was never exaggerated in comedy.

If you're looking for something a little further away, I've also been enjoying a series called The Murderbot Diaries, by Martha Wells. I only have a couple of books in the five-book series, but Wells's description of a confused and confusing AI in a cyborg body, with absolutely everything forcibly designed, maintained and supplied by the highest bidder, is charming and engaging. The Murderbot has its own wants, needs, and goals: It's just not very clear what those are, other than doing the most blatant work possible to leave more time for junk soap opera consumption.

–Jim Salter, technology reporter

Science fiction, a lot of science fiction

I read, um, a lot, between 50 and 100 novels a year, most years, and I'm always happy to speak books. In these quarantine times, bowing down and running seem to be the two big categories in my reading. Regarding the books that were published in the last decade (so, leaving aside the annual repeats of Lloyd Alexander and Terry Pratchett), I have some ideas.

If you like multi-colored teams in space: Becky Chambers Walker series, starting with The long road to an angry little planet. Chambers' books are upbeat, character-based science fiction; stories about people and how they feel in a strange and exciting future. Soft and cozy reading.

This week I also finished both books to date on Alex White Saviors series, starting with A great ship on the edge of the universe. Motley crew of talented space pirates, but also with magic and a set of moral codes. Quick reading, genuine fun.

If you like cities: I can't recommend N.K. The latest from Jemisin, The city we becomeEnough, especially if you love cities and twice as much, especially if you've spent some time in New York. I have not lived in New York City since 2008, and I could still smell, feel and hear every page. Cities have souls, and this is their story.

If you like me Hidden Figures: Mary Robinette Kowal & # 39; s Lady astronaut books, The calculating stars and The predestined sky. As a Washington, DC resident, I was not thrilled that my house was wiped off the map at the start of the apocalypse, but even though a doom story begins the story, you're optimistic Right things spatial fiction at its best.

And if you For real I want to lean on the apocalypse: Chuck Wendig & # 39; s Wandering It poses a pandemic of an animal virus that strikes humanity against the panorama of a year of presidential elections in the United States. It's an incorrect book to read in our real 2020 if you're prone to nightmares, but it's still a very good book.

–Kate Cox, Technology Policy Reporter

Two great ones set in the past

Now is the perfect time to read. Lovecraft Country, Matt Ruff's 2016 dark fantasy / horror novel, as the adapted HBO series will premiere in August. Set in the Jim Crow era of the 1950s, it is structured almost like a series of short stories, although everything is related to each other and is wonderfully combined as a whole. The first quarter focuses on Atticus, a great black Korean war veteran and H.P. Lovecraft fan, despite the author's notorious racism. When his estranged father disappears, leaving a cryptic message, Atticus sets out on a road trip from the south side of Chicago to rural Massachusetts. He is accompanied by his uncle George, editor of The Safe Negro Travel Guide"And her childhood friend Letitia."

There are many cunning references to Lovecraft's works for the cunning reader, as we come across a secret clique called the Order of the Ancient Dawn, a haunted house, a strange pocket universe, time change, shapeshifter, an evil mannequin, and a cursed book. However, what makes the book so artfully subversive is that the worst monsters are not extravagant terrors or a Shoggoth in the woods; It is the marked racism and fanaticism that our protagonists encounter along the way.

Beyond that, I have another recommendation: Iain Pears' extensive 1997 novel, An instance of the fingerprint. Part of the mystery of historical murder, part of philosophical ruminating on the unreliability of human memory and personal narratives, also known as the "Rashomon effect,quot; after Akira Kurosawa's classic 1950 film, the novel remains one of my favorite readings of all time that I return to every few years. The title refers to a quote from Francis Bacon, who argued that all the evidence is fallible, and yet there may be "one instance of a fingerprint pointing in one direction, and allowing no other possibility."

Pears is a former BBC reporter who had early success with his art history mysteries with fictional detective / art historian Jonathan Argyll. Those novels are light and quite funny, but with FingerpostPears reaches a whole new level of thematic complexity. It's almost as if he's starting to write a simple story of a 17th century Oxford murder, only to get carried away when that world and its inhabitants came to life for him. Has been compared to Umberto Eco's bestselling novel of 1980 The name of the rosealthough I prefer Fingerpost.

This was a tumultuous period of enlightenment, when new scientific ideas flourished and conflicted with religious institutions, and political intrigue was everywhere. There are four sections, each narrated by a different character, each recalling his version of the 1663 arsenic poisoning of a man named Robert Grove many years later. A maid confessed, but the four witnesses, an Italian doctor, the son of an alleged royalist traitor, a cryptographer and an Oxford archivist, identified a different culprit, and only one will finally reveal the truth about what actually happened. Pears masterfully evoke the Restoration of England, as Charles II regained the throne after Oliver Cromwell's ephemeral attempt at a republic, and his characters (historical and fictional characters) are highly detailed. It is a long book but so fascinating that you will be tempted to devour it as quickly as possible, and in the end you will be reflecting on the nature of truth.

–Jennifer Ouellette, Principal Writer