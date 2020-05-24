UC Berkeley Noble Award winner Oliver Williamson dies – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Professor Oliver Williamson of the University of California-Berkeley, who won the 2009 Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences, passed away this week after a period of health problems, the university announced Sunday.

Williamson, who died Thursday at the age of 87, won the Nobel Prize for what UC Berkeley officials said were his ideas about what is known as the "make or buy,quot; decision, in which companies They choose whether to outsource a process, service or other function or keep working in the company.

"Williamson's work permanently changed the way economists view organizations," said Professor Rich Lyons, chief innovation officer at UC Berkeley and

entrepreneurship officer.

He donated a large portion of his Nobel Prize to the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business to create a new teaching chair at the

organization economics, and the Haas School has also named his highest faculty honor after him as the Williamson Prize.

Lyons, who was the dean of the Haas school when Williamson won the Nobel Prize, said he would remember his colleague for his work in teaching others.

“Despite all his intellectual creativity, I often think of one person who elevates others. The ripple effects he has had on his field through his students and colleagues could well be as great as the enormous impact his own work had, ”said Lyons.