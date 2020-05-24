Two-year-old boy dies in fire at Becker Co. home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An early morning house fire resulted in the death of a two-year-old boy in Becker County.

According to officials, the Sheriff's Office received a phone call to 911 at 12:46 a.m., asking them to come to Duffney Road, nearly nine miles northeast of the Detroit Lakes.

Initially, the caller reported that two people were still trapped inside the home.

When the first to arrive arrived on the scene, the house was completely on fire and a child was not found.

The children in the basement realized that the house was on fire when they heard the smoke alarm. When they went up the stairs and saw flames, they went to alert the other family members.

However, the staircase leading to the upstairs bedroom was blocked by flames. Her parents were able to escape through an upstairs window.

When the family was outside, they realized that their two-year-old son had disappeared; the father and the older brother entered the house to find the boy, but the house had been completely wrapped up.

The boy was later found deceased.

An adult man was flown to a Fargo hospital for smoke inhalation, while an adult woman and a five-year-old girl were flown to a Minneapolis hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.