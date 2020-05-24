Trump adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien says leaders & # 39; would love & # 39; a G7 in person

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's national security adviser says he believes leaders of the world's leading economies "would love to leave their offices and meet in person and plan the post-COVID world,quot; at a summit Trump is considering organize in the United States. June.

Trump had scheduled the Group of Seven summit for June 10 and 12 at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. But in March, he announced that he would cancel the annual meeting due to the pandemic and that the leaders would speak by video conference.

His national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien tells Up News Info "Face the Nation,quot; that the meeting would be an opportunity for leaders "to decide how to reopen their economies and how we can work together to make sure we all get out of this crisis COVID and bring back health and prosperity to our peoples. "

O'Brien says "we would be seeing in late June right now." He says "so far we have received a great response,quot; from the invitations that have been extended. O & # 39; Brien says US officials. USA They will make sure that "everyone is tested,quot;. We will make sure it is a safe environment if the leaders can come here. "

O & # 39; Brien says he thinks "we are approaching the top, if we are not already at the top in Washington,quot; due to the coronavirus outbreak and that "if the situation allows it, and we believe it will, we & # 39 I would love to have a G-7 in person. "