Toya Johnson Shares A Video In Which She Is Washing And Styling Her Hair And Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Living Doll

Toya Johnson shared a video on her social media account in which she shows her fans how she is washing and styling and Robert Rushing, Reign Rushing's hair. Check out the clip below.

Toya fans were wondering how exactly she was styling Reigny's hair, and they were very happy to see the clip.

‘It was someone's #washday: my girl @reign_beaux! "As a mother it is important that you use products you can trust." Lately I've been styling her natural hair using the Ginger Hawaain Gist collection by Moisture Rx from @mielleorganics. The leave-in conditioner easily detangles your hair and the hydrating styling gel keeps your hair hydrated. And you don't have to wait until the exterior is open again to get this collection. It's available at @target! #Mielleorganics #mielle #mielletarget, "Toya wrote in her post.

Someone said: ‘I wanted to try this on my daughter's hair. Thanks for sharing. & # 39;

Another commenter posted: ‘I was wondering what you used on her hair! I wanted to ask but I didn't want to invade your privacy. I notice a dramatic change in brightness, growth, thickening, and sharpness in style as well. Lovely little princess! "

Another follower said: ‘How old were you when you started using the products? I just want to make sure it doesn't start too soon. "

One commenter wrote, "She was 2 years old when I started using the products on her hair," and someone else posted this message: "Good job, Toya! You always keep the girl looking pretty!"

A fan said: ‘Reign is a character. Look how she looked at you. 🤣 And you couldn't even contain your laughter! @toyajohnson "and someone else posted this:" I've heard a lot of good news about this product line. Didn't know Target sells it. You may have to try it. "

Someone else said: ‘Love me a little Toya! Drive for example !!! @toyajohnson ".

In other news, Toya made many of her fans hungry with some juicy photos that she shared on her social media account.



