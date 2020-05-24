Top 10 Colorado-Born Footballers in NFL History

%MINIFYHTMLaf77b64dc0771cfd8013ac0fe40dfd5213% %MINIFYHTMLaf77b64dc0771cfd8013ac0fe40dfd5213%

Pilot Phillip Lindsay and offensive lineman Dalton Risner are centerpieces on the Broncos 'roster, and the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey recently signed the richest deal for a running back in NFL history.

The career advancement of those three local athletes begs the question: Who are the best NFL players to come out of Colorado? Here's a ranking of Up News Info's Top 10. To qualify for this list, a player must have been born in the state and play football in high school as well (therefore, Fairview High graduate and potential Hall of Famer Tony Boselli is not listed) .

(Birthplace, high school, university, professional, career time)

10. Gary Knafelc

TE | Town | 1954-63

Two-time Super Bowl champion Knafelc is inducted into the Green Bay Hall of Fame. A tight end, the product Pueblo Central High School and CU made several iconic sacks in Packers history, including winning touchdown reception in the first game at Lambeau Field, and was also known for blocking in additional periods with the Cardinals. and 49ers.

9. Mark Mullaney

DE | Denver | 1975-86

A member of the CSU Hall of Fame, Mullaney starred on the defensive end in Minnesota, where he was part of the defense for "Purple People Eaters,quot; and played in Super Bowl XI. The NFL didn't start shooting sacks until 1982, so his career statistics remain a mystery. However, in his last five seasons, the George Washington High graduate racked up 13 1/2 sacks.

8. Byron White

TB / HB | Fort Collins | 1938-41

An American midfielder at CU, "Whizzer,quot; had a short but distinguished career in the NFL. The future Supreme Court judge led the league in rushing in 1938 and 1940 to win two, he agreed with the All-Pro award and finished his career with 1,622 total yards and 12 touchdowns.

7. Luther Elliss

DT / DE | Mancos | 1995-2004

The Macos High and Utah graduate accumulated 331 tackles and 29 sacks in his career and garnered consecutive Pro Bowl nominations in Detroit in 1999 and 2000 as a defensive lineman. He ended his career with a season in Denver.

6. Nate Solder

OL | Denver | 2011-present

Born in Denver, the future CU Buffs star made a name for himself as a tight end for Buena Vista High. A key piece of Tom Brady's offensive line during two Super Bowl title races in New England, the confident, brave and heady left tackle has started all 16 games in one season five times in his career, including the past three seasons. .

5. Aaron Smith

DE | Colorado Springs | 1999-2011

A graduate of Northern Colorado and Sierra High, Smith won a pair of Super Bowl championships with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lining up on the defensive line, he accumulated 481 tackles and 44 sacks during a long career that saw him make double-digit starts for nine consecutive seasons since 2000-08.

4. Christian McCaffrey

RB | Castle Rock | 2017-present

The Valor Christian product may be the most electric high school player the state has ever seen. After nearly winning the Heisman Trophy at Stanford, McCaffrey was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 draft and has accumulated 5,443 scrimmage yards and 39 touchdowns in three seasons. In 2019, he became the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same year. If McCaffrey remains healthy, Canton is not out of the question.

3. Vincent Jackson

WR | Colorado Springs | 2005-16

An ignored recruit from Widefield High, Jackson turned down the opportunity to attend Ivy League Columbia University to play soccer and basketball in northern Colorado. After setting UNC records for receptions, receiving yards, kick return yards, punt return yards and touchdowns, the San Diego Chargers selected him with the 61st overall pick in the 2005 draft. The wideout racked up 540 receptions. for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns in a 12-year career division between the Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the NFL averaging 19.2 yards per catch in 2012, one of three seasons that ended with a Pro Bowl selection.

2. Calais Campbell

DE | Denver | 2008-present

Campbell, one of the best in South Denver, was drafted by the Miami hurricanes out of high school and racked up 39 tackles to lose in three seasons before being selected to 50th place by the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. One player A five-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro Selection in 2017, the 33-year-old has recorded 696 tackles and 88 sacks in a career now approaching his 13th season. He made it to the Super Bowl in his first year with Arizona and has played in three conference championship games, most recently in 2017 with Jacksonville. With Campbell going to Baltimore this offseason, there may be more success in the postseason.

1. Dutch Clark

RB | Bird Hunter | 1931-38

The only Colorado native in the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, the "Flying Dutchman,quot; was part of Canton's inaugural class in 1963. Clark played at Pueblo Central and Colorado College before joining the Portsmouth Spartans in 1931. Three Years later, he started a five-year run with the Detroit Lions who saw him rack up four of his six All-Pro scripts and win an NFL championship in 1935.