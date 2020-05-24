Top 10 Colorado-Born Footballers in NFL History

Pilot Phillip Lindsay and offensive lineman Dalton Risner are centerpieces on the Broncos 'roster, and the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey recently signed the richest deal for a running back in NFL history.

The career advancement of those three local athletes begs the question: Who are the best NFL players to come out of Colorado? Here's a ranking of Up News Info's Top 10. To qualify for this list, a player must have been born in the state and play football in high school as well (therefore, Fairview High graduate and potential Hall of Famer Tony Boselli is not listed) .

(Birthplace, high school, university, professional, career time)

10. Gary Knafelc

TE | Town | 1954-63

Two-time Super Bowl champion Knafelc is inducted into the Green Bay Hall of Fame. A tight end, the product Pueblo Central High School and CU made several iconic sacks in Packers history, including winning touchdown reception in the first game at Lambeau Field, and was also known for blocking in additional periods with the Cardinals. and 49ers.

9. Mark Mullaney

DE | Denver | 1975-86

A member of the CSU Hall of Fame, Mullaney starred on the defensive end in Minnesota, where he was part of the defense for "Purple People Eaters,quot; and played in Super Bowl XI. The NFL didn't start shooting sacks until 1982, so his career statistics remain a mystery. However, in his last five seasons, the George Washington High graduate racked up 13 1/2 sacks.

8. Byron White

TB / HB | Fort Collins | 1938-41

An American midfielder at CU, "Whizzer,quot; had a short but distinguished career in the NFL. The future Supreme Court judge led the league in rushing in 1938 and 1940 to win two, he agreed with the All-Pro award and finished his career with 1,622 total yards and 12 touchdowns.

7. Luther Elliss

DT / DE | Mancos | 1995-2004

The Macos High and Utah graduate accumulated 331 tackles and 29 sacks in his career and garnered consecutive Pro Bowl nominations in Detroit in 1999 and 2000 as a defensive lineman. He ended his career with a season in Denver.

6. Nate Solder

OL | Denver | 2011-present

Born in Denver, the future CU Buffs star made a name for himself as a tight end for Buena Vista High. A key piece of Tom Brady's offensive line during two Super Bowl title races in New England, the confident, brave and heady left tackle has started all 16 games in one season five times in his career, including the past three seasons. .

5. Aaron Smith

DE | Colorado Springs | 1999-2011

A graduate of Northern Colorado and Sierra High, Smith won a pair of Super Bowl championships with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lining up on the defensive line, he accumulated 481 tackles and 44 sacks during a long career that saw him make double-digit starts for nine consecutive seasons since 2000-08.

4. Christian McCaffrey

RB | Castle Rock | 2017-present

The Valor Christian product may be the most electric high school player the state has ever seen. After nearly winning the Heisman Trophy at Stanford, McCaffrey was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 draft and has accumulated 5,443 scrimmage yards and 39 touchdowns in three seasons. In 2019, he became the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same year. If McCaffrey remains healthy, Canton is not out of the question.

3. Vincent Jackson

WR | Colorado Springs | 2005-16

