Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning: Looking back at their 17 legendary head-to-head matches

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will meet again this weekend, on the golf course.

Manning will team up with Tiger Woods, and Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson as part of a charity golf game that will evoke memories of the legendary battles between the two quarterbacks on the soccer field.

Brady-Manning's football rivalry lived up to the biggest head-to-head rivalries in sports history.

Brady and Manning have combined for eight Super Bowl championships and a dozen Super Bowl appearances. Brady had an 11-6 lead in those games, but Manning was 3-2 in the postseason.

Do you want the statistics? Brady finished with 4,323 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in those encounters. Manning had 4,985 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

A look at the 17 Brady-Manning bowls in chronological order:

1. Patriots 44, Colts 13

When: September 30, 2001, in New England

Stage: Regular season (week 3)

Brady 13 of 23, 168 yards

Manning: 20 of 34, 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Characteristic moment: Manning threw two pick sixes; the second by Ty Law of a fourth quarter of 21 points for New England.

Fall: Brady replaces an injured Drew Bledsoe forever and earns the Patriots their first victory after a 0-2 start.

2. Patriots 38, Colts 17

When: October 21, 2001, in Indianapolis

Stage: Regular season (week 6)

Brady 16 out of 20, 202 yards, 3 touchdowns

Manning: 22 of 34, 335 yards, 1 TD

Characteristic moment: Brady threw a 91-yard TD pass to David Patten for a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

Fall: New England improves to 3-3, and Brady eventually leads a career that culminates in a victory against St. Louis in Super Bowl XXXVI.

3. Patriots 38, Foals 34

When: November 30, 2003, in Indianapolis

Stage: Regular season (week 13)

Brady 26 of 35, 236 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Manning: 29 of 48, 278 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 INT

Characteristic moment: The Colts have a chance to take the lead in the last minute, but the Patriots stop Edgerrin James on the first goal, the second, and the fourth down.

Fall: The Patriots win the 9-2 team matchup, and that helps New England gain the home advantage for the AFC playoffs.

4. Patriots 24, Colts 14

When: January 18, 2004 in New England

Stage: AFC Championship

Brady 22 of 37, 237 yards, TD, INT

Manning: 23 of 47, 237 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Characteristic moment: Manning throws four interceptions and takes four sacks in defeat.

Fall: This gives New England another Super Bowl appearance, and this time Brady leads a victory against Carolina in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

5. Patriots 27, Colts 24

When: September 9, 2004 in New England

Stage: Regular season (week 1)

Brady 26 of 38, 335 yards, 3 touchdowns, INT

Manning: 16 of 29, 256 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 INT

Characteristic moment: Mike Vanderjagt missed a potential draw field goal in the closing minutes.

Fall: The Patriots extended a winning streak of 16 games and enjoyed a regular season of 14-2. Indianapolis finished 12-4 behind a record of 49 Manning NFL TD passes.

6. Patriots 20, Colts 3

When: January 16, 2005 in New England

Stage: AFC Divisional Playoffs

Brady 18 of 27, 144 yards, 1 TD

Manning: 27 of 42, 238 yards, 1 INT

Characteristic moment: Brady broke a 6-3 game with a 5-yard TD pass to David Givens with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Brady added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Fall: Brady improved to 6-0 against Manning and leads the Patriots to a victory against the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

7. Foals 40, Patriots 21

When: November 7, 2005, in New England

Stage: Regular season (week 9)

Brady 22 of 33, 265 yards, 3 touchdowns

Manning: 28 of 37, 321 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 INT

Characteristic moment: Manning's 30-yard TD pass to Marvin Harrison with 5:53 remaining secures his first head-to-head victory against Brady.

Fall: The Colts improve to 8-0 and eventually start 13-0, but lose in a division upset against Pittsburgh. New England ends 10-6 and loses to Denver in the divisional round.

8. Colts 27, Patriots 20

When: November 5, 2006 in New England

Stage: Regular season (week 9)

Brady 20 of 35, 201 yards, 4 INT

Manning: 20 of 36, 326 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 INT

Characteristic moment: Brady has a game to forget with four interceptions.

Fall: The Colts improve to 8-0 and eventually gain the home advantage in the AFC.

9. Colts 38, Patriots 34

When: January 21, 2007 in Indianapolis

Stage: AFC Championship

Brady 21 of 34, 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Manning: 27 of 47, 349 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Characteristic moment: The Patriots jump to a 21-3 lead, but Indianapolis joins to tie the score twice before Joseph Addai's TD race with 1:00 remaining.

Fall: Manning finally gets a playoff victory against Brady and leads the Colts to a victory against the Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

10. Patriots 24, Colts 20

When: November 4, 2007 in Indianapolis

Stage: Regular season (week 9)

Brady 21 of 32, 255 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Manning: 16 of 27, 225 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Characteristic moment: New England comes in with an 8-0 record and erases a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter with two Brady touchdown passes.

Fall: Brady leads the Patriots to a 16-0 record with an NFL TD record of 50 passes, but New England loses to the New York Giants in XLII.

11. Colts 35, Patriots 34

When: November 15, 2009, in Indianapolis

Stage: Regular season (week 10)

Brady 29 of 42, 375 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 INT

Manning: 28 of 44, 327 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

Characteristic moment: Bill Belichick chooses to do it in fourth and 2 from his own 28-yard line with 2:08 remaining. The Colts held on, and Manning threw the game's winning TD to Reggie Wayne four plays later.

Fall: The Colts improve to 9-0 and start 14-0 before their first loss. Indianapolis loses to New Orleans in Super Bowl XLIV.

12. Patriots 31, Colts 28

When: November 21, 2010 in New England

Stage: Regular season (week 11)

Brady 19 of 25, 186 yards, 2 touchdowns

Manning: 38 of 52, 396 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT

Characteristic moment: The Colts bounce back with 17 points in the fourth quarter, but James Sanders intercepts Manning in the last minute.

Fallout: Both teams lose to the New York Jets in the AFC playoffs.

13. Patriots 31, Broncos 21

When: October 7, 2012, in New England

Stage: Regular season (week 5)

Brady 23 of 31, 223 yards, 1 TD

Manning: 31 of 44, 337 yards, 3 touchdowns

Characteristic moment: Brady led two TD drives in the third quarter, one topped by a one-yard TD in the fourth quarter, to put New England ahead 31-7.

Fallout: The Broncos win until the AFC Division Playoffs against Baltimore. The Ravens beat the Patriots in the AFC championship the following week.

14. Patriots 34, Broncos 31, OT

When: November 24, 2013 in New England

Stage: Regular season (week 12)

Brady 34 of 50, 344 yards, 3 touchdowns

Manning: 19 of 36, 150 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 INT

Characteristic moment: Wes Welker, brought in from New England in the offseason, was unable to launch an overtime punt that resulted in a loose ball recovery from the Patriots. Stephen Gostkowski then kicks the game-winning 31-yard field goal.

Fall: The Broncos managed to gain the home advantage behind Manning, who set NFL records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns.

15. Broncos 26, Patriots 16

When: January 19, 2014 in Denver

Stage: AFC Championship

Brady 24 of 38, 277 yards, 1 TD

Manning: 32 of 43, 400 yards, 2 touchdowns

Characteristic moment: Manning hit Demaryius Thomas for a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving the Broncos a 20-3 lead.

Fallout: The Broncos were defeated 43-8 in Super Bowl 48 by the Seattle Seahawks. Manning fell to 1-2 in Super Bowls.

16: Patriots 43, Broncos 21

When: November 2, 2014 in New England

Stage: Regular season (week 9)

Brady 33 of 53, 333 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 INT

Manning: 34 of 57, 438 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Characteristic moment: Brady's five-yard touchdown pass to Shane Vereen with eight seconds remaining in the first half opened a 27-7 lead.

Fall: New England took first place in the AFC playoffs, and Brady won his fourth Super Bowl by leading the Patriots to a 28-24 victory against Seattle.

17. Broncos 20, Patriots 18

When: January 24, 2016

Stage: AFC Championship

Brady 27 of 56, 310 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Manning: 17 of 32, 176 yards, 2 touchdowns

Characteristic moment: Brady threw a TD pass to Rob Gronkowski in the fourth and goal with 12 seconds remaining, but Bradley Roby canceled the two-point conversion attempt.

Fall: Manning closed his career with a Super Bowl 50 victory. Manning retired after the season. Brady would win two of the next three Super Bowls, and after the 2019 season he left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.