Tom Brady silences the skeptics with an incredible shot during & # 39; The Match 2 & # 39;

In the broadcast of "The Match 2," Charles Barkley commented, "You can be great in one sport and not great in another sport. I just want America to know that."

Seconds later, Tom Brady had a chip right next to the green. The ball landed a few feet in front of him and about 40 feet from the hole. It was possibly the easiest NFL GOAT to relate to.

That feeling of relatability didn't last long.

The NFL legend struggled through the first six holes and Barkley began to criticize Brady again, this time directly to the quarterback.

"I've focused on soccer, bro," said Brady. "I am trying to win a Super Bowl."

Moments later, Brady fired his fourth shot on the seventh hole par five. He nailed it from the deep.

Overall, Brady hasn't had a great performance so far, but that shot certainly helps make up for it.