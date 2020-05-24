Tiger Woods and Tom Brady play golf to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief

Four athletic titans stepped onto the green this afternoon to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Each pair features a legendary NFL golf player and quarterback: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning are assuming Phil Mickelson and Tom brady.

The match: champions of charity It is currently underway at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, and can be seen on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN.

Unlike a regular game, none of the stars are competing to take the big money home.

However, WarnerMedia and the players have collectively agreed to make a $ 10 million donation to a variety of organizations, including the American Red Cross, Save Small Business, and more. In addition to that initial donation, the event will raise money as viewers are encouraged to donate.

In a Zoom conference with sports presenter Ernie Johnson promoting the event, Tom Brady broke the skills and gave an idea of ​​the match.