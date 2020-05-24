Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning win TV charity match as good as real – Up News Info

Home Local News Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning win TV charity match as good as...

<pre><pre>Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning win TV charity match as good as real - The Denver Post
Tom Brady delivered the game shot that made it easy to forget the rest of his shots. Tiger Woods did not miss a street and earned a small revenge against Phil Mickelson.

The PGA Tour is slated to return in just over two weeks, and has a difficult act to follow.

In the second and final charity game that brought live golf to television, this exhibit was as entertaining as the real one.

Woods delayed a long birdie putt close enough that teammate Peyton Manning did not have to. That secured a 1-up victory over Mickelson and Brady in "The Match: Champions for Charity."

The goal was to raise $ 10 million or more for COVID-19 relief funds, and online donations sent an increase in money of about double.

This exposure made for television would have been worth it, the model Woods and Mickelson wore for a $ 9 million winning game in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018 that Mickelson won in a playoff under the lights. He felt forced, lacked jokes and was free due to technical problems.

Add two NFL greats at Brady and Manning, and this allowed viewers to span 18 holes at the Medalist Golf Club among four of the sport's biggest stars.

Justin Thomas participated as a reporter on the course, bringing a mixture of humor and insight with the right amount of words.

Woods and Manning took the lead on the third hole and never lost, building a 3-on-4 lead in the first nine, with Manning making two birdies (one was a net pair).

Brady, whose six Super Bowl titles are more than any NFL quarterback in history, was beaten up on social media and in the broadcast booth by Charles Barkley, who twice offered $ 50,000 of his own money to Charities if Brady just reached the green at par 3. He missed so far to the right that it would be comparable to a pass that landed three rows in the stands.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton chimed in on Twitter, noting that Brady signed as a free agent with Tampa Bay by saying he liked Brady "Florida,quot; much better.

