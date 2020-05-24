Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning win TV charity match as good as real – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd62d79f7fa5ddab88a3ee44ce707a4d211% %MINIFYHTMLd62d79f7fa5ddab88a3ee44ce707a4d211%

Tom Brady delivered the game shot that made it easy to forget the rest of his shots. Tiger Woods did not miss a street and earned a small revenge against Phil Mickelson.

The PGA Tour is slated to return in just over two weeks, and has a difficult act to follow.

In the second and final charity game that brought live golf to television, this exhibit was as entertaining as the real one.

Woods delayed a long birdie putt close enough that teammate Peyton Manning did not have to. That secured a 1-up victory over Mickelson and Brady in "The Match: Champions for Charity."

The goal was to raise $ 10 million or more for COVID-19 relief funds, and online donations sent an increase in money of about double.

This exposure made for television would have been worth it, the model Woods and Mickelson wore for a $ 9 million winning game in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018 that Mickelson won in a playoff under the lights. He felt forced, lacked jokes and was free due to technical problems.

Add two NFL greats at Brady and Manning, and this allowed viewers to span 18 holes at the Medalist Golf Club among four of the sport's biggest stars.

Justin Thomas participated as a reporter on the course, bringing a mixture of humor and insight with the right amount of words.

Woods and Manning took the lead on the third hole and never lost, building a 3-on-4 lead in the first nine, with Manning making two birdies (one was a net pair).

Brady, whose six Super Bowl titles are more than any NFL quarterback in history, was beaten up on social media and in the broadcast booth by Charles Barkley, who twice offered $ 50,000 of his own money to Charities if Brady just reached the green at par 3. He missed so far to the right that it would be comparable to a pass that landed three rows in the stands.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton chimed in on Twitter, noting that Brady signed as a free agent with Tampa Bay by saying he liked Brady "Florida,quot; much better.

Brooks Koepka offered $ 100,000 if Brady could make a pair.

One shot silenced everyone.

It doesn't matter that Brady had to take a penalty before returning to the street in the seventh par 5. With his fourth shot, with Barkley relentlessly nailing him, Brady's shot landed past the pin and spun toward the cup.

"Shut up, Chuck," said Brady, whose microphone piece hung from the back of his pants.

Woods still thought he had won the hole with a 25-foot eagle putt that instead spun hard on the back of his lip. All that, and they ended up cutting the hole in half.

Donations for COVID-19 relief funds were still piling up, and the entertainment did not stop even when the rain returned. It caused a 45-minute delay at the start and, as Woods said on the driving range, "I don't normally play in conditions like this."

Mickelson pulled out his "Tiger Slayer,quot; putter which he used to shoot 64 at Pebble Beach in 2012, the last time they were in the final group on the PGA Tour. Woods shot 75 that day. He didn't help Lefty with a few critical birdie shots to square the game, although he rolled an even 15-foot putt to stay 1-down with two to play.

The last nine were modified alternate shots: all players hit tee shots, and it was an alternate shot from there. Finding the fairway for the pros to hit shots on the green was key for the quarterbacks, and Brady made it to the 18th.

Woods was playing for the first time since February 16 when he last finished at Riviera in Los Angeles. He chose not to play the next four weeks with his back not feeling well, and then the pandemic shut down golf and sports around the world.

Woods seemed sharp for the most part, with his game and his words. Mickelson asked Woods to score his ball from about 80 yards away on the fifth hole.

"You want me to score with a US Open medal," said Woods, a three-time champion of the only great Mickelson who hasn't won.

"Do you have one? I have some silver," said Mickelson, referring to his record of six finalists.

Mickelson bragged about taking down Woods on his home course at Medalist, and now his television games are tied for 1, even with each receiving a little help. Mickelson says he was a little nervous in the first nine until he found his rhythm, driving the green at par 4 11 with Brady making a 20-foot foot for the eagle that started his rally.

Phil said he was nervous. I know Tom and I were comparing notes, ”said Manning. "Being behind the ropes in these guys' worlds, being in the arena with them, was really a special experience. I was not comfortable the whole time. Knowing that $ 20 million was raised and helping people going through difficult times, It was an honor to be invited.

"It is something I will always remember."