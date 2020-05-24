ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – Three people were hospitalized Saturday night for smoke inhalation treatment after a two-alarm fire in Antioch that damaged two houses and a garage, the Contra County Fire Protection District said Coast.

ConFire Captain Tracie Dutter said the fire, in the 800 block of B Street east of downtown, was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The fire, in which a dog died, appears to have started in a separate garage and spread to two nearby houses, Dutter said.

Twenty-five firefighters battled the fire, which caused significant damage to the garage and moderate damage to each of the two houses. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday night, but does not appear suspicious.

Six adults and three children were displaced from the two houses, and the American Red Cross is helping those residents.