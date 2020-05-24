Thousands of people attend Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Free Trial – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML65c99f33a2bfc1318a1058f84e9329c713% %MINIFYHTML65c99f33a2bfc1318a1058f84e9329c713%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There was another long line outside the National Guard Armory in northeast Minneapolis on Sunday.

The Minnesota National Guard is offering free COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one this weekend, at six different armories across the state.

Authorities say they have about 7,000 tests available. Up News Info spoke to Shelly Austin, who drove from Clearwater to get in line.

"There are a lot of asymptomatic people running around there, and unfortunately infecting others, and I think if people knew more and were more aware of their condition … maybe we could eliminate this much faster," Austin said.

There will be more free trials on Monday from 10 a.m. at 5 p.m. Click here to see the site map.

More than 8,400 Minnesotans were tested on Saturday, which is one of the highest daily totals for testing so far.

As of Sunday, 730 new cases have been confirmed, taking the state beyond the 20,000 mark. There were also 17 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total number to 869.

