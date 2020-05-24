The White House prohibits the entry of non-citizens traveling from Brazil – Up News Info

In the latest travel ban, the White House announced Sunday that non-citizens would be prohibited from entering the U.S. USA If they come from Brazil, where COVID-19 cases are exploding.

The administration "has determined that the Federative Republic of Brazil is experiencing widespread and continuous person-to-person transmission" of COVID-19, a White House statement said.

As of Friday, Brazil reported more than 347,000 cases of COVID-19, second only to the number of infections in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. Those cases have resulted in 22,000 deaths, which would represent the fifth place in the world.

Anyone who is not a U.S. citizen and who has been in Brazil for up to 14 days before attempting to enter the United States is now excluded.

"I have determined that the United States is interested in taking measures to restrict and suspend entry to the United States, as immigrants or non-immigrants, of all foreigners who were physically present in the Federative Republic of Brazil during the 14-day period prior to your entry or attempted entry into the United States, "said a statement by President Donald Trump.

Brazil joins the United Kingdom, Europe and China under coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement: "Today, the President has taken decisive steps to protect our country by suspending the entry of foreigners who have been to Brazil during the 14-day period before apply for admission to the United States.

"Today's action will help ensure that foreign citizens who have been to Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country."