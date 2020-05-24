The White House imposes a ban on travel by coronavirus to Brazil

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump on Sunday further limited travel from the world's coronavirus hotspots by denying entry to foreigners coming from Brazil, which is the second in the United States in the number of confirmed cases.

Trump had already banned certain travelers from China, Europe, the UK and Ireland and, to a lesser extent, Iran. It has not moved to ban travel from Russia, which has the third highest workload in the world.

Trump had said last week that he was considering limiting travel from Brazil.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took the step announced Sunday as another "decisive action to protect our country,quot; by Trump, whose management of the crisis has come under sharp scrutiny.

The United States leads the world with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, and an expected death toll to top 100,000 later this week, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil, now the most affected country in Latin America, is second, with more than 347,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths. Third on the list is Russia, with more than 344,000 reported cases and more than 3,500 deaths.

"Today's action will help ensure that foreign citizens who have been to Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," said McEnany.

Filipe Martins, who advises Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on international affairs, said the United States was treating Brazil as it did with other populous countries, and suggested that the media was exaggerating Trump's ban.

"By temporarily prohibiting Brazilians from entering the US, the US government is following previously established quantitative parameters that naturally reach a country as populated as ours," Martins tweeted. "There is nothing specifically against Brazil. Ignore the hysteria of the press.

The travel ban from Brazil goes into effect on Thursday night. As with the other prohibitions, it does not apply to lawful permanent residents. A spouse, parent, or child of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident may also enter the country. The restrictions also do not apply to trade between the United States and Brazil.

The previous Sunday, Robert O’Brien, the US national security adviser. UU., He had said that an announcement was likely.

"We are concerned about the people of the southern hemisphere and certainly the people of Brazil. They are having a very bad time," he said on Up News Info "Face the Nation." He said the travel ban would likely be temporary.

"But because of the situation in Brazil, we are going to take all the necessary steps to protect the American people." O & # 39; Brien said.

Data from the Brazilian civil aviation agency show that there has already been a sharp reduction in flights to the United States from the South American country. There were more than 700 flights from Brazil to the US. USA In February of this year, and the number dropped to just 140 in April, two months later.

There were more than 700 flights to the United States from Brazil in April 2019, the data shows.

Marcelo de Sousa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, contributed to this report.

