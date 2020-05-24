The White House imposes a ban on travel by coronavirus to Brazil – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4e4c2d8d868235f3757f98a86d5de8a713% %MINIFYHTML4e4c2d8d868235f3757f98a86d5de8a713%

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Sunday further limited travel from the world's coronavirus hotspots by denying entry to foreigners coming from Brazil, which is the second in the United States in the number of confirmed cases.

Trump had already banned certain travelers from China, Europe, the UK and Ireland and, to a lesser extent, Iran. It has not moved to ban travel from Russia, which has the third highest workload in the world.

Trump had said last week that he was considering limiting travel from Brazil.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took the step announced Sunday as another "decisive action to protect our country,quot; by Trump, whose management of the crisis has come under sharp scrutiny.

The United States leads the world with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and a number of deaths expected to exceed 100,000 later this week, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil, now the most affected country in Latin America, is second, with more than 347,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths. Third on the list is Russia, with more than 344,000 reported cases and more than 3,500 deaths.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether a travel ban to Russia would be enforced.

"Today's action will help ensure that foreign citizens who have been to Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," said McEnany.

Filipe Martins, who advises Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on international affairs, said the United States was treating Brazil as it did with other populous countries, and suggested that the media was exaggerating Trump's ban.

"By temporarily prohibiting Brazilians from entering the US, the US government is following previously established quantitative parameters that naturally reach a country as populated as ours," Martins tweeted. "There is nothing specifically against Brazil. Ignore the hysteria of the press.

Bolsonaro has downplayed the coronavirus by repeatedly calling it "a little flu,quot; and insisting that closing businesses and issuing recommendations to stay home will ultimately cause more difficulties by destroying the economy. Bolsonaro fired his prime minister of health for going against him and supporting the restrictions imposed by the governors of Brazil. His second minister also resigned after openly breaking with Bolsonaro over the widespread prescription of the antimalarial drug chloroquine for the treatment of the coronavirus.

Trump said in an interview broadcast in the United States on Sunday that he had completed a course on a related drug, hydroxychloroquine, as a line of defense against infection.

Bolsonaro's approach has mirrored that of Trump, who in the early days of the outbreak sought to minimize severity and suggest that the few cases that existed in the United States "would simply disappear." After agreeing to encourage Americans to practice social distancing, Trump began to say that "the cure cannot be worse than the problem itself." He has been aggressively lobbying governors to allow businesses to reopen and travel more himself.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Brazil has continued to rise, pushing hospitals in various states on the brink of collapse and causing the Amazonian city of Manaus to bury people in mass graves. The pace of deaths has accelerated and, with a peak still close, the country only has an interim health minister.

Brazil has more than 360,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health published on Sunday night, which means that it only tracks the United States in the count of Johns Hopkins University. Experts consider it to be an insufficient count due to insufficient evidence. The ministry reported more than 22,600 deaths.

The White House said Sunday that it plans to donate 1,000 fans to Brazil.

The travel ban from Brazil goes into effect on Thursday night. As with the other prohibitions, it does not apply to lawful permanent residents. A spouse, parent, or child of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident may also enter the country. The restrictions also do not apply to trade between the United States and Brazil.

The previous Sunday, Robert O’Brien, the US national security adviser. UU., He had said that an announcement was likely.

"We are concerned about the people of the southern hemisphere and certainly the people of Brazil. They are having a very bad time," he said on Up News Info "Face the Nation." He said the travel ban would likely be temporary.

"But because of the situation in Brazil, we are going to take all the necessary steps to protect the American people." O & # 39; Brien said.

Data from the Brazilian civil aviation agency show that there has already been a sharp reduction in flights to the United States from the South American country. There were more than 700 flights from Brazil to the US. USA In February of this year, and the number dropped to just 140 in April, two months later.

There were more than 700 flights to the United States from Brazil in April 2019, the data shows.