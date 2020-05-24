The US Navy USA Provides testing details of the high-energy laser weapon system – Upnews Info

The US Navy USA It released a statement and detailed ongoing testing of the new high-energy laser weapon system aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27).

Details were given in a May 22 press release, to announce that the USS Portland (LPD 27) successfully disabled an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a Solid Technology Laser Maturation Laser Weapon System Demonstrator. (LWSD) MK 2 MOD 0.

LWSD is a high-energy laser weapon systems demonstrator developed by the Office of Naval Research and installed in Portland for a demonstration at sea. The operational use of LWSD on a Pacific Fleet ship is the first system-level implementation of a high-energy class solid-state laser. The laser system was developed by Northrup Grumman, with a complete system and ship integration and testing led by NSWC Dahlgren and Port Hueneme.

In the announcement, Captain Karrey Sanders, commander of Portland, said: "By conducting advanced sea trials against UAVs and small vessels, we will gain valuable insight into the capabilities of the Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator against potential threats."

The US Navy USA It has been developing directed energy weapons (DEW), to include lasers, since the 1960s. DEWs are defined as electromagnetic systems capable of converting chemical or electrical energy into radiated energy and targeting it to a target, resulting in damage physical that degrades, neutralizes, defeats or destroys a capacity for confrontation.

Navy ships face an increasing number of threats in the conduct of their missions, including unmanned aerial vehicles, small armed vessels, and adversary intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The development of the Army's DEW, such as the LWSD, provides immediate benefits for war fighters and provides the commander with greater decision space and response options.

"The solid-state laser weapons system demonstrator is a unique capability that Portland can test and operate for the Navy, paving the way for future weapons systems," said Sanders. "With this new advanced capability, we are redefining war at sea for the Navy."

Portland is the 11th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. Although it is the third ship to be named "USS Portland,quot;, it is the first ship to be named after only the largest city in Oregon.

As The WarZone previously reported, Northrop Grumman developed the LWSD Mk 2 Mod 0 for the Navy as part of the Solid-State Laser Technology Maduration (SSL-TM) program and delivered it to San Diego for installation in Portland in late 2019, something The War Zone was also the first to report. The service had announced that the San Antonio-class ship would be the first to carry this laser weapon in 2018 and had originally planned to conduct the first tests at sea in late September 2019.