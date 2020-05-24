The US Air Force USA Evacuates missile-tracking aircraft to Travis Air Force Base – Upnews Info

The US Air Force USA It has transferred several large RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft, flying missions led by National Priority Joint Chiefs of Staff to collect optical and electronic data on ballistic targets, to Travis Air Force Base, California, in preparation for the stormy weather in Nebraska.

Already this week, heavy rains, about 3 inches or so, have caused flooding in the lowlands of south-central Nebraska.

As reported by the News Channel Nebraska, strong to severe storms could materialize on Sunday afternoon and night along a cold front moving through the area. The timing of the front remains somewhat uncertain, but it appears that the best potential for severe storms will be primarily in southeastern Nebraska, northern central Kansas, and southwest Iowa.

Large hail, damaging gusts of wind and some isolated tornadoes are possible early in the evening with heavy rains possible if storms develop.

The possibility of heavy storms and heavy rain will continue until Monday.

The RC-135S Cobra Ball is a MASINT signature and measurement intelligence collector equipped with special electro-optical instruments designed to observe long-range ballistic missile flights. The Cobra Ball monitors missile-associated signals and tracks missiles during the reinforcement and reentry phases to provide recognition for treaty verification and ballistic missile proliferation in the theater. The planes are widely modified C-135Bs.

Equipped with a sophisticated array of optical and electronic sensors, recording media, and communications equipment, the RC-135S is a national asset especially suited to providing vital information to the leaders and defense community of the United States that cannot be obtained by no other source.